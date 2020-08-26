Ford Sollers возвращается на пятидневный режим работы

Ford Sollers возвращается на пятидневный режим работы
26 августа 12:11 2020

Ford Sollers сообщает о возвращении на пятидневный режим работы с 5 октября текущего года

В связи с возросшим спросом на автомобили Ford Transit, компания вводит корректировки в план производства для удовлетворения потребностей клиентов и своевременной поставки автомобилей.

В июле продажи автомобилей выросли на 79%, а доля рынка Ford Transit в сегменте LCV увеличилась до 24,8 %.

Работа на заводе Ford Sollers в Елабуге будет продолжена с соблюдением всех требований Предписания Роспотребнадзора.

