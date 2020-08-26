Ford Sollers возвращается на пятидневный режим работы

Ford Sollers \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0441 5 \u043e\u043a\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0412 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438 \u0441 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 Ford Transit, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0412 \u0438\u044e\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430 79%, \u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u044f \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430 Ford Transit \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 LCV \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0434\u043e 24,8 %. \u0420\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 Ford Sollers \u0432 \u0415\u043b\u0430\u0431\u0443\u0433\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0441 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043b\u044e\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0420\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0437\u043e\u0440\u0430.