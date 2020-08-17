Москвич застрелил рабочего из-за царапины на машине

Кадр: ren.tv

Москвич застрелил рабочего из-за царапины на машине
17 августа 17:11 2020

На западе столицы мужчина открыл стрельбу по рабочим, укладывавшим асфальт, из-за оставленной на его машине царапины

Сообщается, что инцидент произошел по адресу улица Академика Анохина, 11. В результате стрельбы один человек погиб, другой получил огнестрельное ранение в ногу.

Известно, что конфликт между мужчинами произошел из-за царапины на автомобиле, оставленной трактором во время дорожных работ и укладки бордюров. Изначально между бригадой рабочих и неизвестным случилась словесная перепалка, а затем мужчина достал оружие и несколько раз выстрелил в оппонентов.

От полученных ранений рабочий 30-35 лет скончался на месте. По предварительным данным, огнестрельное ранение было нанесено в область живота. Второй мужчина, Маркарян Гегам, 1989 года рождения был госпитализирован с ранением правого бедра.

Старший помощник руководителя столичного главка СК РФ Юлия Иванова рассказала журналистам, что по факту произошедшего было возбуждено уголовное дело, сообщает Мослента.

«Следственными органами ГСУСК РФ по городу Москве возбуждено уголовное дело по признакам преступлений <…> убийство <…> покушение на убийство двух и более лиц <…> незаконное приобретение, передача, сбыт, хранение, перевозка или ношение огнестрельного оружия», — заявила она.

