Москвич застрелил рабочего из-за царапины на машине

\u041d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0434\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0446\u044b \u043c\u0443\u0436\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0431\u0443 \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0438\u043c, \u0443\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0430\u0441\u0444\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442, \u0438\u0437-\u0437\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u0446\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043f\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0421\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043b \u043f\u043e \u0430\u0434\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0443 \u0443\u043b\u0438\u0446\u0430 \u0410\u043a\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0410\u043d\u043e\u0445\u0438\u043d\u0430, 11. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0431\u044b \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0447\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043a \u043f\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0431, \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u043e\u0433\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0433\u0443. \u0418\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0444\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0442 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043c\u0443\u0436\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043b \u0438\u0437-\u0437\u0430 \u0446\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043f\u0438\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435, \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442 \u0438 \u0443\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u0440\u0434\u044e\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0418\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0431\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0445 \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0430\u043b\u043a\u0430, \u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0443\u0436\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043e\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043b \u0432 \u043e\u043f\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u041e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0439 30-35 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435. \u041f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u043e\u0433\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043d\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0436\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0442\u0430. \u0412\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0443\u0436\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430, \u041c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u044f\u043d \u0413\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043c, 1989 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0433\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0435\u0434\u0440\u0430. \u0421\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0421\u041a \u0420\u0424 \u042e\u043b\u0438\u044f \u0418\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0436\u0443\u0440\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0448\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0431\u0443\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u043e, \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u041c\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430. \u00ab\u0421\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0413\u0421\u0423\u0421\u041a \u0420\u0424 \u043f\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0431\u0443\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u043e \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u0430\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 <...> \u0443\u0431\u0438\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e <...> \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0431\u0438\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u0446 <...> \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0430, \u0441\u0431\u044b\u0442, \u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0437\u043a\u0430 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0433\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0438\u044f\u00bb, \u2014 \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u043d\u0430.