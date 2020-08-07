Сервис онлайн-бронирования Cadillac стал еще удобнее

\u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0443 Cadillac \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0449\u0435, \u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0437\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u0412 \u0430\u043f\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 Cadillac \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0431\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0423 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 Cadillac \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0431\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0433\u043e, \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0443 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435 30 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0421 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e 300 000 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0421\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043e\u043c \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0431\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0435\u0435: \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u0437 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u0441\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0434-\u0438\u043d. \u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c Cadillac Finance \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u2013 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0441 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0443\u043c\u043c\u0443 \u0435\u0436\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0436\u0430, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0430. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 0,1%, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0443 \u043f\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0443. \u041a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0434-\u0438\u043d \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043d\u043e\u0437 \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043e \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0443 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430. \u041e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 2 000 000 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u043c \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0441\u0443\u0440\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 auto.ru. \u0412 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0441\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0434-\u0438\u043d \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442\u00a0 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d, \u0430 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0447\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0435 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0431\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0443 \u0438\u0437 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u00a0Cadillac Insurance. \u0421\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0431\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0438 XT5 \u0438 XT6. \u0410\u043c\u0431\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0434\u043e\u0440\u044b Cadillac, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438: \u041c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c \u0412\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d, \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u0442\u0435\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u043a\u0438\u043d\u043e: "\u0414\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0438\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d \u0441 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e Cadillac, \u043e\u043d \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u0447\u0435\u043c-\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u0438\u043c\u044b\u043c. \u041c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f - \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f: \u044f \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0443 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u044e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0443, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u044f \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041c\u043d\u0435 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0447\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0438. \u0418\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u044f \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u044e Cadillac XT6". \u0414\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043b \u0413\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438\u043d, \u0444\u044d\u0448\u043d-\u0444\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444: "\u0414\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f Cadillac XT5 - \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430, \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u044f \u0438\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0436\u0443, \u0445\u043e\u0442\u044f \u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u0445\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f". \u0421\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u041c\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0444\u0430\u0435\u0432\u0430, \u0433\u0438\u043c\u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0430, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0438 SM Stretching: "\u041c\u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0435\u0437\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432 Cadillac XT5. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u0435\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043a\u0430. \u0421 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u044f \u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438." \u0414\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438\u043b \u0411\u0435\u0440\u0433, \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0444\u044d\u0448\u043d \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 DANIILBERG: "\u041a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u044f \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u044e \u0432\u0435\u0449\u044c \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e, \u044d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439. \u042f \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u043d\u0430 Cadillac XT6 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c: \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u044f \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043b\u044e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b; \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0438 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043e \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e, \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e, \u0430 \u044f \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043a. \u042f \u0445\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a, \u0438 \u0443 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0441 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u0439 - \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043d\u044b, \u0442\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0438 \u2013 \u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0441 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0439 Cadillac XT6. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f Cadillac \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u043c\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c."