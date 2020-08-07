Сервис онлайн-бронирования Cadillac стал еще удобнее

Сервис онлайн-бронирования Cadillac стал еще удобнее
07 августа 09:11 2020

Новый расширенный функционал делает покупку Cadillac еще проще, а все необходимые расчеты теперь можно сделать онлайн за несколько минут

В апреле текущего года Cadillac запустил сервис онлайн-бронирования автомобилей. У клиентов появилась возможность выбрать свой Cadillac онлайн из автомобилей, находящихся в наличии в любом официальном дилерском центре страны и забронировать его, внеся предоплату в размере 30 000 рублей. С момента запуска посетителями сервиса стали уже около 300 000 уникальных пользователей.

Сегодня пользоваться сервисом онлайн бронирования стало еще удобнее: функционал расширен и теперь предлагает возможности рассчитать оптимальные условия кредитования из всех доступных программ, а также оценить автомобиль, сдаваемый в трейд-ин.

Интерактивный калькулятор кредитных программ Cadillac Finance предлагает комфортные для клиента программы кредитования – классический кредит с низкой процентной ставкой или кредит с отсрочкой погашения. В режиме реального времени можно определить сумму ежемесячного платежа, размер кредитной ставки и срок кредитования, а также оформить заявку на покупку автомобиля в кредит и получить индивидуальное сопровождение по оформлению кредита. При бронировании онлайн также доступна самая низкая кредитная ставка в премиальном сегменте 0,1%, что практически исключает переплату по кредиту.

Калькулятор трейд-ин поможет сделать прогноз относительно стоимости автомобиля, находящегося во владении у клиента. Оценка строится на базе 2 000 000 автомобилей, проданных за последний год на крупнейшем российском ресурсе по продаже автомобилей auto.ru.

В ближайшее время заполнить заявку дилеру на покупку автомобиля, сдаваемого в трейд-ин можно будет  онлайн, а его стоимость сразу будет учтена при расчете кредитной программы. Также в сервисе онлайн-бронирования станет доступным калькулятор страховых программ, который поможет быстро рассчитать оптимальные условия страхования автомобиля, выбрав программу из широкого спектра возможных вариантов  Cadillac Insurance.

Cadillac

Самыми популярными автомобилями, которые приобретали клиенты через сервис онлайн бронирования, стали новинки XT5 и XT6. Амбассадоры Cadillac, которые уже успели оценить новые модели, активно делятся своими впечатлениями:

Максим Виторган, актер театра и кино:

“Для нас обозначением иностранных машин с самого раннего детства был именно Cadillac, он был сказкой, чем-то недостижимым. Машина для меня – не просто средство передвижения, это сфера обитания: я включаю свою музыку и создаю свою атмосферу, получая удовольствие от вождения. Мне важно, что автомобиль может уместить в себе всех членов моей семьи. Именно поэтому я выбираю Cadillac XT6”.

Данил Головкин, фэшн-фотограф:

“Для меня Cadillac XT5 – это супер технологичный дом и друг. Это зона комфорта, из которой я иногда выхожу, хотя и не хочется”.

Самира Мустафаева, гимнастка, основательница студии SM Stretching:

“Мне очень комфортно ездить в Cadillac XT5. Для меня это современные технологии и вечная классика. С этим автомобилем я чувствую себя королевой, перед которой открыты все дороги.”

Даниил Берг, дизайнер, основатель фэшн бренда DANIILBERG:

“Когда я выбираю вещь или автомобиль, основной критерий, конечно, эстетический. Я остановил свой выбор на Cadillac XT6 по следующим причинам: это очень большой и вместительный автомобиль, я люблю большие и удобные машины; внутри очень красиво и приятно, очень тактильно, а я очень тактильный человек. Я художник, и у меня всегда с собой много вещей – картины, ткани – и все это с легкостью вмещается в мой Cadillac XT6. Для меня Cadillac это прекрасное настроение и яркие эмоции, передовые технологии и дизайн, комфорт и безопасность.”

