Renault на гран-при Великобритании

\u041f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b Renault DP World F1 Team \u2013 \u0414\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044d\u043b\u044c \u0420\u0438\u043a\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0434\u043e \u0438 \u042d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0431\u0430\u043d \u041e\u043a\u043e\u043d \u2013 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0413\u0440\u0430\u043d-\u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0412\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u0412 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0435\u0445\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0432 \u0445\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0447\u043a\u0430\u0445: \u0414\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044d\u043b\u044c \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043c, \u0430 \u042d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0431\u0430\u043d \u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u044b\u043c. \u041d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0412\u0430\u043b\u0442\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438 \u0411\u043e\u0442\u0442\u0430\u0441 \u0438 \u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b\u043e\u0441 \u0421\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0438\u0437-\u0437\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u043e\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044b\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0438\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b \u0421\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0443\u043d, \u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043d\u0443\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0435\u0445\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u0441\u044b. \u041d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0414\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044d\u043b\u044c \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0433\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044c \u041b\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043e \u041d\u043e\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0430 \u0438 \u0432 \u0438\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0435 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044b\u043c \u0432 1,1 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u044b \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0443\u043c\u0435. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0414\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044d\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0434 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435 Renault \u043d\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443 \u0441 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0448\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0413\u0440\u0430\u043d-\u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0418\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0438 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0412 \u0442\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u042d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0431\u0430\u043d \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0435\u0437\u0436\u0430\u043b \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0413\u0440\u0430\u043d-\u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0418\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0438 2018 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0414\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044d\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443 \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u044b\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043b \u0434\u0432\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0435. \u042d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0431\u0430\u043d \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043b \u0431\u043e\u043a \u043e \u0431\u043e\u043a \u0441 \u0414\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u043b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0435\u0432\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0430 \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0445 Soft. \u0412\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 12-\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0435 \u0414\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044d\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u042d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0431\u0430\u043d \u043f\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u043b\u0438 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 Hard. \u0414\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0448\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0431\u043e\u0440\u044c\u0431\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u2013 \u0441 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u0434\u0435\u0432\u044f\u0442\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u044e, \u0414\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044d\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u042d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0431\u0430\u043d \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f \u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0448 \u0432 \u043e\u0447\u043a\u0430\u0445. \u042d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0431\u0430\u043d \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433 \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u041b\u044d\u043d\u0441\u0430 \u0421\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0430 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u0442\u0435\u043c, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438 \u0441 \u0437\u0430\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u0441\u044b \u0411\u043e\u0442\u0442\u0430\u0441\u0430 \u0438 \u0421\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0441\u0430. \u0414\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044d\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u041d\u043e\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044b\u043c.