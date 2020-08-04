Renault на гран-при Великобритании

04 августа 20:11 2020

Пилоты команды Renault DP World F1 Team – Даниэль Риккардо и Эстебан Окон – финишировали четвертым и шестым соответственно на захватывающем Гран-при Великобритании.

В конце гонки команда ехала в хороших очках: Даниэль был шестым, а Эстебан восьмым. Но затем Валттери Боттас и Карлос Сайнс прокололи шины из-за обломков от предыдущих инцидентов, оставшихся во втором секторе трассы Сильверстоун, и были вынуждены ехать в боксы.

Незадолго до этого Даниэль смог обогнать Ландо Норриса и в итоге финишировал четвертым в 1,1 секунды отставания от места на подиуме.

Этот результат стал одним из лучших для Даниэля за его период выступлений в команде Renault наряду с финишем на четвертом месте на Гран-при Италии 2019 года. В то время Эстебан последний раз приезжал шестым на Гран-при Италии 2018 года.

Даниэль отлично начал гонку – отыграл две позиции и стал шестым на первом круге. Эстебан также уверенно стартовал, прошел бок о бок с Даниэлем два поворота и завершил первый круг на девятой позиции.
После первого выезда автомобиля безопасности оба пилота остались на шинах Soft. Во время второго автомобиля безопасности на 12-м круге Даниэль и Эстебан поменяли шины на Hard.

Дальше шла напряженная борьба в середине пелотона – с пятой по девятую позицию, Даниэль и Эстебан демонстрировали уверенный темп и были настроены на финиш в очках.

Эстебан смог опередить Лэнса Стролла и занять восьмую позицию перед тем, как поднялся еще на две позиции в связи с заездом в боксы Боттаса и Сайнса. Даниэль после обгона Норриса стал четвертым.

