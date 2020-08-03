Выгодные предложения на автомобили Lada в августе

Выгодные предложения на автомобили Lada в августе
03 августа 21:11 2020

Lada объявляет об акциях в августе, позволяющих максимально выгодно приобрести новый автомобиль

Продолжают действовать обновленные условия государственных программ. В госпрограммах участвуют все модели и комплектации автомобилей LADA.

10-процентная выгода при покупке автомобиля в кредит предоставляется:

  • «Первый автомобиль» для покупателей, приобретающих автомобиль впервые;
  • «Семейные автомобиль» для семей с одним несовершеннолетним ребенком и более (в том числе находящихся под опекой или под попечительством);
  • Работникам медицинских организаций государственной системы здравоохранения;
  • Программа льготного кредитования для тех, кто продает свое автотранспортное средство возрастом свыше 6 лет в счет уплаты части первоначального взноса (со сроком владения более 1 года).

Так же действует программа поддержки продаж автомобилей LADA CNG в соответствии с правилами предоставления субсидий из федерального бюджета производителям техники, использующей природный газ в качестве моторного топлива. приобретая битопливный автомобиль у официального дилера LADA, можно получить скидку размером 138 000 рублей. Напомним, в модельном ряду LADA есть три серийные модели CNG: Vesta седан, Largus универсал и Largus фургон.

Выгоды по госпрограммам суммируются с собственными программами поддержки продаж LADA, LADA FINANCE и LADA Leasing для физических лиц.

Подробнее об условиях предоставления выгоды, о суммировании собственных и государственных программ – на сайте и у дилеров LADA.

