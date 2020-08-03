В России отозвали старые Audi из-за проблем с подушками безопасности

\u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432 512 \u044d\u043a\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043e\u0432 Audi A4, A8, A6, TT \u0438 Cabriolet, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0441 1997 \u043f\u043e 2001 \u0433\u043e\u0434. \u041d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0412 \u0432\u0435\u0434\u043e\u043c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043a\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0433\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b, \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u0439\u0440\u0431\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u044f\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Takata \u0441 \u0433\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c Nadi \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0433\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0430, \u0438\u0437-\u0437\u0430 \u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043a\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043b\u0438\u0448\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c. \u0412\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0442 \u043e\u0431 \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0443 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0435. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0441\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c VIN-\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u043e\u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430. \u041d\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 Audi \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044f\u0442 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u0438\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u0439\u0440\u0431\u0435\u0433\u0438, - \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 MotorPage.ru