Автор фото: фирма-производитель

В России отозвали старые Audi из-за проблем с подушками безопасности
03 августа 15:11 2020

Росстандарт согласовал добровольный отзыв 512 экземпляров Audi A4, A8, A6, TT и Cabriolet, проданных в России с 1997 по 2001 год. На автомобилях обнаружили проблемы с подушками безопасности водителя

В ведомстве отметили, что кампания затрагивает машины, оборудованные эйрбегами японской компании Takata с газогенератором Nadi определенного периода производства.

Производительность таких газогенераторов может быть снижена, из-за чего в случае аварии подушка безопасности водителя может раскрыться слишком медленно или вовсе не сработать. Владельцев проблемных автомобилей оповестят об отзыве по телефону или по электронной почте. Также можно самостоятельно записаться на обслуживание, сверившись со списком VIN-номеров, опубликованным на сайте Росстандарта. На отозванных Audi бесплатно проверят и при необходимости заменят неисправные эйрбеги, – сообщает MotorPage.ru

