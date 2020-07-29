Гарантия на кроссовер TIGGO 7 PRO составит 5 лет или 150 км пробега, в том числе на кузов и лакокрасочное покрытие

Гарантия на кроссовер TIGGO 7 PRO составит 5 лет или 150 км пробега, в том числе на кузов и лакокрасочное покрытие
Дистрибьютор автомобилей CHERY в России объявляет о гарантийных условиях на новый кроссовер TIGGO 7 PRO, продажи которого начнутся уже этим летом

Производитель несёт гарантийные обязательства в течение 5 лет или 150 000 км пробега автомобиля, в зависимости от того, что наступит ранее. Данные периоды также распространяются на кузов и лакокрасочное покрытие.

Уверенность в качестве и надёжности кроссовера базируется на длительной испытательной программе, лучших компонентах от проверенных мировых производителей и адаптации к российским климатическим и дорожным условиям.

Новая модель прошла тщательные технические и ресурсные тесты с четырехкратным превышением отраслевых стандартов, партнёрами являются лучшие инжиниринговые компании, а комплектующие поставляют мировые лидеры ОЕМ-решений. Концерн CHERY при производстве TIGGO 7 PRO использует высокопрочную оцинкованную сталь Benteler, кузов автомобиля проходит многоэтапный процесс катафорезного грунтования и окраску современными материалами на водной основе — такая защита по своей стойкости к ржавчине в 25 раз превосходит обычную.

В местах, подверженных повышенному износу, для дополнительной защиты от коррозии кузова и лакокрасочного покрытия устанавливаются детали из пластика и композитных материалов. В TIGGO 7 PRO из пластиковых деталей состоят передний и задний бамперы, облицовки бортов и зеркала. Использование пластиковых деталей в автомобиле также обусловлено высокими мировыми стандартами безопасности водителя, пассажиров и пешеходов.

