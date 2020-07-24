Новый KIA Sorento будет оснащен системой Terrain Mode

\u0421 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u043d\u0430 \u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u0435 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0424\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 KIA Sorento \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u2013 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 Terrain Mode \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 Sorento \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441 \u0441 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u2013 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0433\u0440\u044f\u0437\u0438, \u0441\u043d\u0435\u0433\u0443 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0438\u043f\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 (AWD) Sorento \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0437\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u044e \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c. \u0423\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0440 Mode Select \u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438. \u0410\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0432 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 Terrain mode, \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 Mud (\u0413\u0440\u044f\u0437\u044c), Snow (\u0421\u043d\u0435\u0433) \u0438 Sand (\u041f\u0435\u0441\u043e\u043a). \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0438\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Terrain Mode \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0433\u0438\u0434\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438. \u0414\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e KIA Europe \u041f\u0430\u0431\u043b\u043e \u041c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0441 \u041c\u0430\u0441\u0438\u043f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442: \u00abSorento \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u043b \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c, \u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u043d\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442, \u043a\u0430\u043a KIA \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043f\u043e\u0445\u0435. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Sorento, \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0432 2003 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445. \u0421\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441, 17 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u044f, \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Sorento \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Sorento \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0437\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u044e \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u043e\u043d \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c. \u0412 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b Terrain Mode. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443, Sorento \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u0433\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435\u0441\u044f \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0439\u00bb. \u00ab\u0421\u043d\u0435\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439\u00bb \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c (Snow) \u2013 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b, \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u043a \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439, \u0443\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0438\u043c\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u044b\u0445\u0430. \u041d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0448\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0438. \u041a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0430 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e \u0438 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u0442\u044f\u0433\u0438 TCS \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441 \u043d\u0435\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441 \u043f\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0442\u044f\u0433\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0439. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0447\u0430\u0449\u0435, \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0443\u043a\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441. \u00ab\u0413\u0440\u044f\u0437\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439\u00bb \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c (Mud) \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0445, \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u0440\u044f\u0437\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0433\u0440\u0443\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433. \u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u0430\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441 \u043d\u0435\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 (\u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f), \u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u0442\u044f\u0433\u0438 TCS \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0443\u043a\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043a. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0437\u0431\u0435\u0433\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0443\u043a\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043a \u0438 \u0440\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0433\u0440\u044f\u0437\u0438. \u0420\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c \u00ab\u041f\u0435\u0441\u043e\u043a\u00bb (Sand) \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0441\u0447\u0430\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043c \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0438\u0441\u043a \u0437\u0430\u0432\u044f\u0437\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c, \u00ab\u0437\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0441\u044c\u00bb \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0435, \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 \u00ab\u0432\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u00bb \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 Sand \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u0442\u044f\u0433\u0438 TCS \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441 \u043f\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442.