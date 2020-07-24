Новый KIA Sorento будет оснащен системой Terrain Mode

24 июля 12:11 2020

С момента начала продаж на европейских рынках во второй половине 2020 года, в том числе и на рынке Российской Федерации, четвертое поколение KIA Sorento будет оснащаться новой разработкой – системой Terrain Mode

Система обеспечит новому Sorento улучшенное сцепление колес с дорогой и более высокую стабильность, а водителям – лучший контроль над автомобилем при движении по грязи, снегу и песку. Для каждого из этих типов покрытий предусмотрен свой собственный набор настроек. Благодаря новой системе, полноприводные (AWD) Sorento четвертого поколения будут иметь самый высокий за всю историю модели внедорожный потенциал на самых разных покрытиях со сниженным сцеплением.

Управление системой осуществляется через отдельный вращающийся контроллер Mode Select на центральной консоли. Активировав систему Terrain mode, водитель получает возможность выбора между режимами Mud (Грязь), Snow (Снег) и Sand (Песок). Автоматически подстраивается характеристика крутящего момента двигателя, его распределение между колесами и настройки системы стабилизации. Для обеспечения наилучшего соответствия различным типам покрытия, система Terrain Mode также адаптирует алгоритм переключения передач. Причем предусмотрены отдельные наборы настроек как для восьмиступенчатой роботизированной трансмиссии с двумя сцеплениями, которая будет устанавливаться на версии с дизельным двигателем, так и для гидромеханической шестиступенчатой автоматической трансмиссии, которой будут оснащаться гибридные версии.

Директор по продуктовому планированию и ценообразованию KIA Europe Пабло Мартинес Масип комментирует: «Sorento всегда обладал достаточно высоким внедорожным потенциалом, а новое поколение модели наглядно демонстрирует, как KIA модернизирует и развивает свои автомобили, чтобы соответствовать современной эпохе. Первое поколение Sorento, вышедшее на рынок в 2003 году, предлагало систему полного привода в сочетании с жесткой рамной конструкцией. Это был автомобиль, способный уверенно передвигаться в любых условиях. Сейчас, 17 лет спустя, четвертое поколение Sorento способно обеспечить еще более совершенные внедорожные возможности, при этом используя самые передовые технологии. Новый Sorento обладает самым высоким потенциалом за всю историю модели, он разрабатывался таким, чтобы обеспечить водителям более высокую степень уверенности и контроля за рулем. В новой модели предлагается сочетание интеллектуальной системы полного привода, прочного несущего кузова и функционала системы Terrain Mode. Благодаря такому набору, Sorento будет способен быстрее реагировать на изменяющиеся условия движения, а водители смогут получить удовольствие от управления, которое будет требовать меньше усилий».

«Снежный» режим (Snow) – идеален для вождения в условиях холодной погоды, или для регулярных поездок семей, увлеченных зимними видами активного отдыха. Настройки в этом режиме подобраны таким образом, чтобы поддерживать продвижение в условиях пониженного сцепления колес на обледеневшем покрытии. Крутящий момент двигателя при этом несколько ограничивается, а его перераспределение между колесами происходит наиболее равномерно и плавно. Система контроля тяги TCS аккуратно подтормаживает с небольшими усилиями каждое из колес по отдельности для оптимизации тяговых усилий. Переключения трансмиссии происходят чаще, обороты двигателя поддерживаются на низком уровне, чтобы предотвратить пробуксовку и проскальзывание колес.

«Грязевой» режим (Mud) обеспечивает лучшее сцепление с покрытием и контроль над автомобилем при преодолении скользких, покрытых грязью и влажным грунтом дорог. В этом режиме алгоритм переключения передач действует с небольшими задержками (при более высоких оборотах двигателя), но распределение крутящего момента системой полного привода все равно происходит максимально плавно. Система контроля тяги TCS использует более интенсивные подтормаживания колес для предотвращения пробуксовок. Таким образом, автомобиль может использовать максимальный допустимый в данной ситуации крутящий момент, при этом избегая пробуксовок и риска застрять в грязи.

Режим «Песок» (Sand) позволяет водителям более уверенно передвигаться по песчаным дорогам и колее. Этот режим позволяет снизить риск завязнуть, «закопавшись» в песке, за счет поддержания двигателем высокой отдачи крутящего момента, переключением передач «вверх» на более высоких оборотах двигателя, равномерного распределения крутящего момента между колесами системой полного привода. В режиме Sand система контроля тяги TCS также предусматривает более интенсивное подтормаживание колес по отдельности, что позволяет при необходимости передавать на колеса более значительный крутящий момент.

