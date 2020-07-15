Ford Transit в лизинг с выгодой более 500 000 рублей

Ford Transit в лизинг с выгодой более 500 000 рублей
15 июля 18:11 2020

Ford возобновляет продажи автомобилей по программе государственного субсидирования лизинга

Субсидия в 12,5% от стоимости автомобиля, обеспечиваемая госпрограммой, может суммироваться с выгодой по собственным программам Ford Sollers и составить до 517 625 рублей. Предложение по гослизингу распространяется также на ряд специальных версий на базе Ford Transit.

Ford Transit занимает лидирующие позиции в сегменте LCV и является одним из самых востребованных автомобилей на рынке. Возобновление государственной программы субсидирования лизинга позволит покупателям максимально сократить затраты на покупку автомобиля.

Государственная программа субсидирования лизинга предусматривает единовременную скидку в 10% от розничной цены автомобиля на авансовый платеж при приобретении в лизинг коммерческого автотранспорта и дополнительные 2,5% по государственным программам «Свое дело», предоставляемой лицам, включенный в Единый реестр субъектов малого и среднего предпринимательства, и «Российский фермер». Согласно условиям программы, субсидируется только покупка нового автотранспорта, произведенного не ранее 1 января 2020 года.

Максимальная выгода благодаря программе государственного субсидирования лизинга и собственным программам Ford Sollers достигает 517 625 рублей. На такое преимущество при покупке могут рассчитывать клиенты, выбравшие полноприводный цельнометаллический фургон Ford Transit.

Производство Ford Transit налажено на заводе Ford Sollers в Елабуге по технологии полного цикла, что позволяет предлагать российским покупателям современный продукт, адаптированный к эксплуатации в российских условиях, по конкурентной цене. Линейка базовых версий включает цельнометаллический фургон, автобус и шасси, автомобили доступны к заказу с тремя вариантами длины базы, двумя вариантами высоты крыши и всеми типами привода, включая полный. На сегодняшний день полная гамма специальных версий автомобилей на базе Ford Transit насчитывает 141 различную модификацию специального и социального назначения и продолжает пополняться.

