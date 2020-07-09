Фернандо Алонсо будет выступать за команду Renault DP World F1 Team с 2021 года

Фернандо Алонсо будет выступать за команду Renault DP World F1 Team с 2021 года
09 июля 12:11 2020

Команда Renault DP World F1 Team подтвердила, что со следующего сезона вместе с Эстебаном Оконом в качестве основного пилота будет выступать Фернандо Алонсо

Фернандо стартовал в 314 Гран-при, 97 раз занимал подиум и одержал 32 победы. Учитывая сильную историческую и эмоциональную связь между командой и Фернандо Алонсо – Renault и Фернандо вместе выиграли два чемпионских титула в 2005 и 2006 годах – принятое решение является смелым и значимым для будущего команды.

Renault

Renault является одним из величайших брендов в Формуле-1. Выдающийся и опытный пилот Фернандо Алонсо возвращается в Формулу-1 и готов к работе со своей любимой командой. Мастерство Фернандо, его умение работать, превосходя свои возможности, упорство и бесспорный талант – все то, что делает этот союз очевидным. Команда возлагает на Фернандо большие надежды, связанные с возвращением титула. Тот факт, что он станет частью команды, придаст смысл приверженности Renault к самому высокому уровню автоспорта. Будущий сезон команда видит, как дуэт взаимодополняющих друг друга пилотов, олицетворяющих опыт и молодость, наделенных разными талантами и представляющих разную ценность для общего дела. Боевой дух Фернандо должен пойти на пользу всей команде и позволить каждому достичь своих целей.

Сирил Абитебул, управляющий директор Renault Sport Racing:

«Подписание контракта с Фернандо Алонсо – часть плана Groupe Renault, которая не только подтверждает наше дальнейшее участие в Формуле-1, но и свидетельствует о нашем стремлении вернуться к лидерским позициям. То, что он станет частью команды, является огромным преимуществом как для автоспортивного направления, так и для бренда в целом. Связь Фернандо с командой и болельщиками настолько сильна, что наш выбор был предопределен. Вместе с прошлыми успехами сегодняшнее обоюдное и смелое решение станет большим заделом на будущее. Опыт и целеустремленность Фернандо позволят всем раскрыть свой максимальный потенциал для того, чтобы привести команду к наивысшим результатам, которых требует современная Формула-1. Он также привнесет в нашу команду, которая очень быстро развивается, культуру гонок и побед, чтобы преодолевать препятствия вместе. Наравне с Эстебаном его миссия будет заключаться в том, чтобы помочь Renault DP World F1 Team подготовиться к сезону 2022 года в самых лучших условиях, насколько это возможно».

Фернандо Алонсо

Фернандо Алонсо:

«Renault – прежде всего моя семья, мои самые приятные воспоминания в Формуле-1 связаны с двумя чемпионскими титулами, но сейчас я смотрю в будущее. Меня переполняют эмоции, и я горжусь тем, что возвращаюсь в команду, которая дала мне шанс в начале моей карьеры и которая теперь предоставляет мне возможность вернуться на самый высокий уровень. У меня есть принципы и амбиции, соответствующие проекту команды. Их прогресс этой зимой подтверждает возможность достижения целей на сезон 2022 года, и я буду максимально делиться своим опытом со всеми, от инженеров до механиков и моих напарников по команде. Команда хочет и имеет возможность вернуться на подиум, как и я».

Фернандо Алонсо

Фернандо Алонсо

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
RenaultФормула один
  Categories:
НовостиСпорт
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

«Когда хорда раздавит тоннели, будет катастрофа»: половина Москвы рискует утонуть в фекальных стоках

«Когда хорда раздавит тоннели, будет катастрофа»: половина Москвы рискует утонуть в фекальных стоках 5

Neoplan Skyliner FLiP2Go – интерактивная площадка на колесах

Neoplan Skyliner FLiP2Go – интерактивная площадка на колесах

Анонсирован самый быстрый в мире кроссовер‍ Lister LFP

Анонсирован самый быстрый в мире кроссовер‍ Lister LFP 0

Напишите комментарий

1 комментарий

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.