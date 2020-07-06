Впервые Гран-При конкурса Lexus Design Award 2020 пройдет в режиме онлайн

06 июля 10:41 2020

Lexus объявил о переносе этапа Гран-При Lexus Design Award 2020 в виртуальный формат

Жюри приступит к оценке проектов участников в августе, а имя обладателя почетного титула будет объявлено 1 сентября.Одной из финалисток премии стала Ирина Самойлова – российский дизайнер, создавшая проект портативного очистителя тела, который может быть использован при отсутствии у человека возможности принять душ или ванну.

«В этом году нам пришлось столкнуться с уникальными обстоятельствами, – отметил Брайан Болейн, генеральный менеджер Lexus International по глобальному маркетингу и PR, – однако Lexus по-прежнему сфокусирован на основной миссии конкурса Lexus Design Award, которая выражается в поддержке талантливых профессионалов и создании нового старта для их карьеры».

В этом году для участия в конкурсе было подано 2042 заявки из 79 стран – это новый рекорд, однако обладателем Гран-При станет только один участник из шести финалистов. В состав международного жюри виртуального этапа конкурса вошли Паола Антонелли, Жанна Ганг, Джон Маэда и Саймон Хамфрис. В процессе судейства члены жюри будут опираться на три ключевых принципа, которым должен соответствовать проект: предвосхищать, внедрять инновации и интриговать, а также создавать лучшее будущее с помощью дизайна.

«Талантливые дизайнеры в сложных ситуациях активно развиваются и помогают обществу справиться с неожиданными изменениями, – отметила Паола Антонелли. – Финалисты этого года уже прошли важный экзамен, продолжая работать над своими проектами несмотря на непредвиденные обстоятельства. Конечно, нам будет не хватать личных встреч с ними, но мы с нетерпением ждем возможности познакомиться с их творческими экспериментами и новыми знаниями, которыми они поделятся в ходе виртуального этапа Гран-При».

Lexus Design Award

Фото: финалисты Lexus Design Award 2020

В январе этого года шесть финалистов отправились в Нью-Йорк, где приняли участие в мастер-классах с экспертами конкурса: Джо Дусе, Бетан Грей, Филипп Малуин и Сёхэй Сигэмацу. Каждый из них поделился своей профессиональной мудростью и практическим опытом. Мастер-классы прошли в стильном пространстве бренда Intersect by Lexus в Нью-Йорке и стали началом постоянного взаимодействия между финалистами и экспертами – такая поддержка помогла дополнительно развить креативную составляющую проектов и еще лучше подготовиться к финальному этапу конкурса. Эксперты также войдут в состав жюри виртуального Гран-При.

Обладатель почетного титула получит специальный трофей Гран-При, созданный дизайнером Хидеки Йошимото – победитель самого первого конкурса Lexus Design Award в 2013 году, и в последствии успешный дизайнер. Сейчас он живет в Лондоне и работает с несколькими крупными брендами. Созданный им трофей является отражением инженерного опыта Хидеки, а также его приверженности японскому мастерству Такуми. Начиная с этого года, такой приз будут вручать всем победителям ежегодной премии Lexus Design Award.

Финалисты Lexus Design Award 2020:

  • Проект L.I.C.K, дизайнер Ирина Самойлова, Россия
  • Проект Biocraft, дизайнер Сатерлин Санто (Sutherlin Santo), США
  • Проект Feltscape, архитектурные дизайнеры Теофил Пейю (Théophile Peju), Франция, и Сальваторе Чичеро (Salvatore Cicero), Италия
  • Проект Flash Pak, промышленный дизайнер Яокуном Ву (Yaokun Wu), Китай
  • Проект Open Source Communities, студия BellTower, Кения
  • Проект Pursewit, промышленный дизайнер Акса Аджмаль (Aqsa Ajmal), Пакистан
портативный очиститель тела

Фото: портативный очиститель тела – проект Ирины Самойловой

