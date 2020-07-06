Впервые Гран-При конкурса Lexus Design Award 2020 пройдет в режиме онлайн

Lexus \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b \u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0430 \u0413\u0440\u0430\u043d-\u041f\u0440\u0438 Lexus Design Award 2020 \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442 \u0416\u044e\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u0442 \u043a \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0433\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0435, \u0430 \u0438\u043c\u044f \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0438\u0442\u0443\u043b\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e 1 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f.\u041e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043a \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0418\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0421\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0439\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u2013 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0443 \u0447\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043a\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0443\u0448 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0443. \u00ab\u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b \u0411\u0440\u0430\u0439\u0430\u043d \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0439\u043d, \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0436\u0435\u0440 Lexus International \u043f\u043e \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0443 \u0438 PR, \u2013 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e Lexus \u043f\u043e-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0444\u043e\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u0430 Lexus Design Award, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u044b\u00bb. \u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043e 2042 \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u0437 79 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0434, \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0413\u0440\u0430\u043d-\u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0438\u0437 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0412 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0436\u044e\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0438 \u041f\u0430\u043e\u043b\u0430 \u0410\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0438, \u0416\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430 \u0413\u0430\u043d\u0433, \u0414\u0436\u043e\u043d \u041c\u0430\u044d\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u0421\u0430\u0439\u043c\u043e\u043d \u0425\u0430\u043c\u0444\u0440\u0438\u0441. \u0412 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0441\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0447\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0436\u044e\u0440\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u043f\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043f\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0435\u043d \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442: \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u0438\u0449\u0430\u0442\u044c, \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0440\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0433\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430. \u00ab\u0422\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0432 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u0441\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u041f\u0430\u043e\u043b\u0430 \u0410\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0438. \u2013 \u0424\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u041a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e, \u043d\u0430\u043c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0435 \u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0447 \u0441 \u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438, \u043d\u043e \u043c\u044b \u0441 \u043d\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0436\u0434\u0435\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0430 \u0413\u0440\u0430\u043d-\u041f\u0440\u0438\u00bb. \u0412 \u044f\u043d\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0442\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u041d\u044c\u044e-\u0419\u043e\u0440\u043a, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440-\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0445 \u0441 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u0430: \u0414\u0436\u043e \u0414\u0443\u0441\u0435, \u0411\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d \u0413\u0440\u0435\u0439, \u0424\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043f\u043f \u041c\u0430\u043b\u0443\u0438\u043d \u0438 \u0421\u0451\u0445\u044d\u0439 \u0421\u0438\u0433\u044d\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0443. \u041a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0443\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u043e\u043c. \u041c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440-\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Intersect by Lexus \u0432 \u041d\u044c\u044e-\u0419\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u2013 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043a \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u0430. \u042d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044b \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432 \u0436\u044e\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0413\u0440\u0430\u043d-\u041f\u0440\u0438. \u041e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0438\u0442\u0443\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0439 \u0413\u0440\u0430\u043d-\u041f\u0440\u0438, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0425\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043a\u0438 \u0419\u043e\u0448\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e \u2013 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u0430 Lexus Design Award \u0432 2013 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u0438 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440. \u0421\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u043e\u043d \u0436\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u041b\u043e\u043d\u0434\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0421\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043c \u0442\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0439 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430 \u0425\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043a\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u044f\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0438. \u041d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0432\u0440\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0435\u0436\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0438 Lexus Design Award. \u0424\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b Lexus Design Award 2020: \t\u041f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 L.I.C.K, \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440 \u0418\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0421\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0439\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430, \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f \t\u041f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 Biocraft, \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440 \u0421\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043b\u0438\u043d \u0421\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e (Sutherlin Santo), \u0421\u0428\u0410 \t\u041f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 Feltscape, \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0422\u0435\u043e\u0444\u0438\u043b \u041f\u0435\u0439\u044e (Th\u00e9ophile Peju), \u0424\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u044f, \u0438 \u0421\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0432\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0435 \u0427\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043e (Salvatore Cicero), \u0418\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u044f \t\u041f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 Flash Pak, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u044b\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440 \u042f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0412\u0443 (Yaokun Wu), \u041a\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0439 \t\u041f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 Open Source Communities, \u0441\u0442\u0443\u0434\u0438\u044f BellTower, \u041a\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \t\u041f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 Pursewit, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u044b\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440 \u0410\u043a\u0441\u0430 \u0410\u0434\u0436\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c (Aqsa Ajmal), \u041f\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d