Volkswagen представил обновленный кроссовер Tiguan
06 июля 16:11 2020

Volkswagen Tiguan – самый продаваемый в Европе и один из самых востребованных в мире автомобилей класса SUV

На сегодняшний день объем продаж этой модели уже превысил шесть миллионов экземпляров. В 2019 году было выпущено 911 автомобилей Tiguan – доказательство того, что это самая популярная модель не только марки, но и всего концерна.

В начале июля состоялась мировая премьера обновленного бестселлера.

Ральф Брандштеттер (Ralf Brandstätter) отметил: «Глобальную стратегию развития линейки SUV мы представили в 2016 году – вместе с Tiguan второго поколения. На его основе было создано много успешных моделей по всему миру. Сегодня Volkswagen сделал очередной шаг вперед в развитии Tiguan и представляет полностью обновленный автомобиль, оснащенный технологиями электрификации, диджитализации и подключения к сети. Мы уверены, что этот кроссовер с достоинством справится со всеми вызовами современности».

Volkswagen Tiguan

Фото: обновленный Volkswagen Tiguan

Одной из отличительных черт обновленного бестселлера является новый дизайн передней части автомобиля.

Клаус Цикиора (Klaus Zyciora), главный дизайнер Volkswagen и шеф-дизайнер марки Volkswagen, отметил: «Новая решетка радиатора визуально связывает Tiguan с другими моделями, например, Touareg. Она формирует более уверенный облик нового поколения бестселлера».

Дизайн капота стал более лаконичным, а обновленная решетка радиатора вместе со светодиодными фарами и новым логотипом Volkswagen, расположенным в центре, – визуально шире. Изменения коснулись и бамперов. В задней части автомобиля дизайнеры разместили надпись Tiguan по центру кузова, сразу под эмблемой марки.

Обновилась и расширилась гамма легкосплавных колесных дисков, появились новые цвета кузова. В бестселлере Volkswagen появились рулевое колесо нового поколения с сенсорными органами управления, новые материалы и цвета отделки салона, а также многоцветная атмосферная подсветка. Работа с климатической установкой теперь переведена в цифровой формат – управлять ее функциями можно с помощью сенсорных регуляторов и кнопок. Не менее значимым обновлением для Tiguan стали новые светодиодные фары IQ.LIGHT, повышающие удобство управления автомобилем в темное время суток.

Volkswagen Tiguan

Фото: обновленный Volkswagen Tiguan

Подобно своим предшественникам, новый Tiguan отличается универсальностью и способен справиться с любой ситуацией, что во многом обеспечивается надежными системами полного привода, многочисленными ассистирующими и информационно-развлекательными системами последнего поколения.

Отдельно можно отметить обновленную мультимедийную систему MIB3, обеспечивающую новый уровень взаимодействия с пользователем благодаря удобному интерфейсу и продвинутой функциональности.

Новый Tiguan получил самые передовые технологии. Впервые модельная линейка Tiguan пополнится экстремальной версией R, для которой инженеры подразделения Volkswagen R разработали новую систему полного привода с интеллектуальной программой контроля тяги. Клиенты, которые ценят спортивный дизайн, смогут также выбрать версию R-Line с выразительными элементами экстерьера и интерьера, легкосплавными дисками в эксклюзивном исполнении и пакетом Black Style.

Volkswagen Tiguan

Фото: новый Volkswagen Tiguan

Помимо этого, будет предлагаться гибридная версия eHybrid, позволяющая двигаться со скоростью до 130 км/ч только на электрической тяге, а также расширенная линейка турбодизельных двигателей (TDI), являющихся одними из самых экологичных ДВС в мире. Новый ассистент Travel Assist гарантирует помощь при движении на скорости до 210 км/ч.

В числе обновлений также аудиосистема мощностью 480 Вт от Harman Kardon, доступная в качестве опции.

Volkswagen Tiguan

Фото: интерьер нового Volkswagen Tiguan

