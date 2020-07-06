Volkswagen представил обновленный кроссовер Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan \u2013 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435 \u0438 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 SUV \u041d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u043b \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u044d\u043a\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0412 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043e 911 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Tiguan \u2013 \u0434\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0430\u043c\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430. \u0412 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u0438\u044e\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430. \u0420\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0444 \u0411\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0448\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0442\u0435\u0440 (Ralf Brandst\u00e4tter) \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b: \u00ab\u0413\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438 SUV \u043c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 2016 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u2013 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 Tiguan \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041d\u0430 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443. \u0421\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f Volkswagen \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043b \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0448\u0430\u0433 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0438 Tiguan \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0434\u0438\u0434\u0436\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438. \u041c\u044b \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u0441 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u00bb. \u041e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u041a\u043b\u0430\u0443\u0441 \u0426\u0438\u043a\u0438\u043e\u0440\u0430 (Klaus Zyciora), \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440 Volkswagen \u0438 \u0448\u0435\u0444-\u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Volkswagen, \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b: \u00ab\u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 Tiguan \u0441 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, Touareg. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430\u00bb. \u0414\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043a\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043b\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u0430 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u043e\u043c Volkswagen, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0435, \u2013 \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435. \u0418\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0441\u043d\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0438 \u0431\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0412 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044c Tiguan \u043f\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0443 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430, \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u044d\u043c\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438. \u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0433\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430. \u0412 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0435 Volkswagen \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b \u0438 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430. \u0420\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0441 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442 \u2013 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043a\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043a. \u041d\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043c\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f Tiguan \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b IQ.LIGHT, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0441\u0443\u0442\u043e\u043a. \u041f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Tiguan \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d \u0441\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432\u043e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 MIB3, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0432\u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0444\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0443 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Tiguan \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438. \u0412\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0430 Tiguan \u043f\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0435\u0439 R, \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Volkswagen R \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0441 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u0442\u044f\u0433\u0438. \u041a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d, \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044e R-Line \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c Black Style. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f eHybrid, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043e \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0434\u043e 130 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u044f\u0433\u0435, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0430 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 (TDI), \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0414\u0412\u0421 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442 Travel Assist \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043e 210 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447. \u0412 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 480 \u0412\u0442 \u043e\u0442 Harman Kardon, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438.