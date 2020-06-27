Cлияние PSA & FCA идет по плану – синергетический эффект оценивается минимум в €3,7 млрд.

\u0413\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 PSA Group \u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b\u043e\u0441 \u0422\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0441 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0438\u043b \u043e \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043b\u0438\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0444\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0443\u0437\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043e\u043c. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0443\u043c \u0432 3,7 \u043c\u043b\u0440\u0434 \u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e (4,2 \u043c\u043b\u0440\u0434 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432). \u0421\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0441\u0430, \u0432\u044b\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u041d\u0430 \u0435\u0436\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 PSA \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0433 \u0422\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0441 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u00ab\u0421\u043b\u0438\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441 FCA \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0441\u0430 \u0432 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u00bb. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0443 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u044b \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0441\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043d\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u044b, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436. \u0418 \u0445\u043e\u0442\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0445\u0443\u0434\u0448\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0441\u0430 2008-2009 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432, \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u043b \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0433\u0438 \u0438 \u0443\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0443. \u0422\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0441 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043c\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044e \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0421\u043e\u044e\u0437\u0430 \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043b\u0438\u044f\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u00ab\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u043a \u0441\u043b\u0438\u044f\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 FCA \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043b\u044e\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f\u00bb, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u041d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435 \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043c\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0415\u0421 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438, \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u0438\u0432, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 \u0441 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0432\u044d\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432 14 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u044e\u0437\u0430 \u0438 \u0412\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u2013 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 Autonews. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c PSA Group \u0438 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0438\u0434\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0438, \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0435\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0415\u0421 \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438. \u0422\u0435\u043c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0437\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0421\u0428\u0410, \u041a\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0435, \u042f\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438. \u041a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0422\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0441 \u0443\u0447\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043f\u0430\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u044b\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043e\u043d \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u00ab\u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0441\u0443\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u00bb. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0443 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u044b \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0441\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0435, \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f PSA \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 FCA. \u041e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u0430\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043b\u0438\u044f\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0415\u0449\u0435 \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0435 \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0438\u0437-\u0437\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043b\u0438\u044f\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0434\u044b \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043c 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0410 \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0431\u0440\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e, \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0432 1,1 \u043c\u043b\u0440\u0434 \u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e (1,2 \u043c\u043b\u0440\u0434 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432).