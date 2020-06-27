Cлияние PSA & FCA идет по плану – синергетический эффект оценивается минимум в €3,7 млрд.

Cлияние PSA & FCA идет по плану – синергетический эффект оценивается минимум в €3,7 млрд.
27 июня 15:31 2020

Генеральный директор PSA Group Карлос Таварес сообщил о том, что слияние французского автопроизводителя с компанией Fiat Chrysler Automobiles идет в соответствии с намеченным планом. При этом синергетический эффект оценивается минимум в 3,7 млрд евро (4,2 млрд долларов).

Соглашение о создании четвертого по величине автопроизводителя стало еще более актуальным на фоне последствий экономического кризиса, вызванного распространением коронавирусной инфекции, и необходимостью экономить денежные средства. На ежегодном собрании акционеров PSA в четверг Таварес отметил, что «Слияние с FCA является лучшим решением для преодоления кризиса в условиях неопределенности».

Поскольку меры по сдерживанию пандемии коронавируса вынудили закрыть производственные линии и автосалоны, автопроизводители ощутили глобальное снижение объемов продаж. И хотя отрасль находится даже в худшем положении, чем после финансового кризиса 2008-2009 годов, они изо всех сил стараются сэкономить деньги и удержаться на плаву.

Таварес также посоветовал не придавать значение антимонопольному контролю Европейского Союза в отношении запланированного слияния и добавил, что «график слияния с FCA строго соблюдается», так что все будет решено не позднее первого квартала 2021 года.

На прошлой неделе антимонопольные органы ЕС начали четырехмесячное расследование сделки, заявив, что она может нарушить правила конкуренции в случае с минивэнами в 14 странах Евросоюза и Великобритании – сообщает Autonews.PSA-FCA

При этом PSA Group и Fiat Chrysler Automobiles отказались идти на уступки, способные развеять опасения ЕС на этапе предварительного рассмотрения сделки. Тем более что соглашение между компаниями уже получило зеленый свет в США, Китае, Японии и России.

Когда Тавареса спросили, можно ли пересмотреть условия сделки с учетом спада в мировой автомобильной промышленности, он заявил, что «еще не время обсуждать этот вопрос». Поскольку выгоды от сделки должны оцениваться в долгосрочной перспективе, долгое время PSA была сосредоточена исключительно на достижении конечного соглашения с FCA.

Однако автопроизводители уже пересмотрели один из аспектов слияния. Еще в мае они заявили, что из-за негативного влияния пандемии не намерены выплачивать обычные дивиденды по результатам 2019 года. А согласно объявленному в декабре соглашению, эти отчисления оценивались в 1,1 млрд евро (1,2 млрд долларов).

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
FCAPSAТаварес
  Categories:
Новостислайдер
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Минфин России подарит Сьерра-Леоне 200 мусоровозов ГАЗ-3309

Минфин России подарит Сьерра-Леоне 200 мусоровозов ГАЗ-3309

«Тест-драйв от Audi A7». Массовое ДТП на Выборгском шоссе

«Тест-драйв от Audi A7». Массовое ДТП на Выборгском шоссе 9

Писем счастья не будет?

Писем счастья не будет? 11

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.