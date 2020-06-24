Lamborghini готовит премьеру гоночного гиперкара SCV12

24 июня 14:11 2020

Автоспортивное подразделение Lamborghini Squadra Corse завершило работу над гоночным гиперкаром Lamborghini SCV12 и подготовило его к первому заезду на треке в рамках мировой премьеры, запланированной на лето 2020 года

Дизайн гиперкара SCV12 разработан подразделением Lamborghini Centro Stile и оснащен легендарным атмосферным двигателем V12. Силовой агрегат способен развивать мощность свыше 830 л.с. благодаря аэродинамическому наддуву на высоких скоростях.

В основу создания модели SCV12 легла экспертиза подразделения Lamborghini Squadra Corse в области разработок серии GT. Непосредственный опыт участия в гонках также помог добиться высокой аэродинамической эффективности и прижимной силы, превышающей аналогичные показатели модели GT3. Капот SCV12 оснащен двойными воздухозаборниками, а его центральная часть направляет воздушный поток к расположенному на крыше воздухозаборнику двигателя. Благодаря этому реализуется эффект динамического наддува, что увеличивает давление во впускном коллекторе двигателя и значительно улучшает наполняемость цилиндров воздухом, повышая максимальную мощность.

Lamborghini SCV12

Фото: Lamborghini SCV12

Крупный передний сплиттер, боковые обтекатели и вертикальные ребра на накладках порогов наряду с уникальным задним антикрылом, изготовленным из углеволокна, служат повышению аэродинамической эффективности и помогают гиперкару сохранять стабильную траекторию движения.

При разработке гиперкара SCV12 специалисты подразделения Squadra Corse использовали множество технологий, ориентированных на применение в гонках. Некоторые элементы создавались специально для этой модели, в том числе новая силовая структура кузова, полностью изготовленная из углеволокна, предназначена для повышения удельной мощности и улучшения маневренности при движении по треку.

Lamborghini SCV12

Фото: Lamborghini SCV12

Заднеприводная трансмиссия оснащена секвентальной шестиступенчатой коробкой передач, которая является силовым элементом гиперкара. Такое решение позволяет снизить общий вес и улучшить его распределение по осям. Задняя подвеска с толкающими штангами крепится непосредственно к картеру коробки передач. Мощность передается на поверхность трека с помощью «сликов», специально разработанных компанией Pirelli и установленных на магниевые колесные диски диаметром 19” спереди и 20” сзади.

Лимитированная серия гиперкаров SCV12 будет собираться исключительно на заводе Lamborghini в Сант-Агата-Болоньезе. Клиенты станут членами эксклюзивного клуба: они будут принимать участие в специальных расширенных программах вождения на самых престижных кольцевых трассах под руководством Эмануэле Пирро, пятикратного победителя гонок «24часа Ле-Мана» и консультанта Lamborghini Squadra Corse по специальным проектам. Инженеры подразделения Squadra Corse будут оказывать гонщикам всестороннюю техническую поддержку.

Lamborghini SCV12

Фото: Lamborghini SCV12

