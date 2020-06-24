Lamborghini готовит премьеру гоночного гиперкара SCV12

\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Lamborghini Squadra Corse \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0433\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u043e\u043c Lamborghini SCV12 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0437\u0430\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0435 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435\u0440\u044b, \u0437\u0430\u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u0435\u0442\u043e 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0414\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0433\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430 SCV12 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c Lamborghini Centro Stile \u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c V12. \u0421\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435 830 \u043b.\u0441. \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0434\u0443\u0432\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445. \u0412 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 SCV12 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043b\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Lamborghini Squadra Corse \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 GT. \u041d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044b, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 GT3. \u041a\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0442 SCV12 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d \u0434\u0432\u043e\u0439\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0430 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a \u043a \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0434\u0443\u0432\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u043c, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u041a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0442\u0435\u0440, \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0431\u0440\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443 \u0441 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u043e\u043c, \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043d\u0430, \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0430\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0433\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0443 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u0433\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430 SCV12 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Squadra Corse \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439, \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445. \u041d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0438\u0437 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043d\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0443\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0443. \u0417\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0441 \u0438 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u043e\u0441\u044f\u043c. \u0417\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0441 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0448\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0433\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043a \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447. \u041c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0430 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u00ab\u0441\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u00bb, \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439 Pirelli \u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0433\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c 19\u201d \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0438 20\u201d \u0441\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0438. \u041b\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044f \u0433\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432 SCV12 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 Lamborghini \u0432 \u0421\u0430\u043d\u0442-\u0410\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0430-\u0411\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043d\u044c\u0435\u0437\u0435. \u041a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u0447\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0443\u0431\u0430: \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u042d\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0443\u044d\u043b\u0435 \u041f\u0438\u0440\u0440\u043e, \u043f\u044f\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043a \u00ab24\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0430 \u041b\u0435-\u041c\u0430\u043d\u0430\u00bb \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430 Lamborghini Squadra Corse \u043f\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u043c. \u0418\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Squadra Corse \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0443.