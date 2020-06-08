Renault Россия сделала процесс покупки автомобиля полностью дистанционным

Renault Россия сделала процесс покупки автомобиля полностью дистанционным
08 июня 20:11 2020

Renault Россия очень внимательно относится к потребностям своих клиентов и в условиях действующих на автомобильном рынке ограничений на приобретение товаров и оказание услуг совместно с официальными дилерами предоставляет им новые онлайн-возможности

Теперь при покупке любой модели, представленной в онлайн-шоуруме, можно воспользоваться сервисами полной оплаты и доставки на дом. Таким образом, Renault Россия первой в российском массовом сегменте сделала процесс покупки автомобиля полностью дистанционным – от выбора до получения на дом. Это стало возможным благодаря вовлеченности нашей широкой дилерской сети и собственной цифровой платформе онлайн-шоурума, которую компания успешно запустила в 2016 году и продолжает совершенствовать, внедряя новые технологии и функции.

Полная онлайн-оплата и доставка на дом уже были доступны в тестовом режиме клиентам купе-кроссовера Renault Arkana в Москве и Подмосковье летом 2019 года. Первый этап проекта прошел успешно, поэтому сейчас он выходит на федеральный уровень, значительно расширив свою географию. Новые сервисы своим клиентам смогут предложить все официальные дилеры Renault в России. Сейчас идет процесс поэтапного подключения, однако к данному моменту уже удалось добиться хорошего охвата – сервисы полной оплаты и доставки на дом доступны у всех дилеров-участников в 27 городах России, включая восемь городов-миллионников (Москва, Санкт-Петербург, Казань, Волгоград, Екатеринбург, Челябинск, Пермь и Новосибирск).

При полной онлайн-оплате клиент может выбрать способ получения автомобиля: доставка на дом или самовывоз из дилерского центра. Совершить покупку можно, используя кредитную карту или подав заявку на одобрение кредита с возможностью онлайн-оплаты первого взноса, процесс одобрения проходит полностью дистанционно.

Доставка на дом – простой и интуитивно понятный сервис, который не отличается от онлайн-покупки любого другого товара. Клиент сам выбирает удобные дату, время и место при заказе автомобиля. После оформления заказа с покупателем связывается представитель дилерского центра, который ответит на все вопросы и поможет с выбором оптимального места для отгрузки с учетом габаритов автовоза. В назначенный день и время к клиенту приезжает автовоз с Renault Kaptur, а сопровождающий его менеджер дилерского центра оформляет необходимые документы.

Renault Kaptur 2020

Сегодня в онлайн-шоуруме представлены все актуальные модели Renault в наличии, можно добавить аксессуары, воспользоваться дополнительными сервисами (оформить полисы ОСАГО и КАСКО, расширенную гарантию, сервисные контракты и другое). Есть возможность дистанционно подать заявку и получить одобрение кредита, а также оплачивать уже имеющийся кредит картой любого банка в удобном мобильном приложении РН Банка.

Сделав сервисы доступными для всех моделей на федеральном уровне, компания укрепила лидерство в области онлайн-продаж. Это еще один шаг в направлении создания единой цифровой платформы по продажам новых автомобилей, которая поможет сделать процесс их выбора, покупки и обслуживания удобным и гибким.

