В подразделении дизайна Volvo руководящие должности заняли новые специалисты

06 июня 23:05 2020

Volvo рада представить двух новых ярких специалистов в составе глобальной команды дизайнеров – Клаудию Браун (Claudia Braun) и Томаша Штовичека (Thomas Stovicek)

Клаудия Браун перешла в Volvo из Daimler Benz и стала новым вице-президентом по цвету и дизайну материалов. В этой должности она будет отвечать за стратегическое направление в области подбора цвета и материалов для отделки салона брендов Volvo и Polestar.

Клаудия имеет многолетний опыт в сфере дизайна автомобилей премиального сегмента. В Daimler Benz она была ответственной за цвет и дизайн отделочных материалов для Mercedes, AMG и Maybach. Также Клаудия играла значительную роль в аналогичной области в Porsche в начале своей карьеры.

Клаудиа Браун

Фото: Клаудиа Браун

Томаш Штовичек перешел в Volvo из Facebook два года назад, и недавно был назначен на должность руководителя по вопросам пользовательских интерфейсов (UX) и дизайна интерактивных элементов.

В его обязанности входит развитие любого цифрового взаимодействия между клиентами и компанией – через автомобиль, сайт Volvo или мобильное приложение. Господин Штовичек в последнее время возглавляет работу над обновленной структурой веб-сайта Volvo, которая вскоре будет представлена.

«Volvo – это самый стильный и экологичный бренд. Он прекрасно совпадает с моими представлениями о бережном скандинавском подходе и об ответственном образе жизни», – говорит Клаудиа Браун.

Томаш Штовичек

Фото: Томаш Штовичек

«Я по-настоящему счастлив работать в Volvo, – отмечает Томаш Штовичек. – Автомобильная индустрия переживает трансформацию, современные технологии и процессы позволяют создавать новые типы продукции и предлагать новые услуги нашим клиентам, происходит их постоянное совершенствование. Представление людей о том, какими могут быть автомобили, скоро изменится».

Подразделение дизайна Volvo, обновив за последние годы облик всего модельного ряда и сам бренд Volvo, сейчас сфокусировало свое внимание над будущими возможностями дизайна, которые направлены в сторону производства автомобилей с электрическими силовыми установками и полноценными системами автопилотирования.

За последние 10 лет подразделение сыграло важную роль в выходе Volvo на позиции одного из мировых лидеров среди премиальных автомобильных брендов.

Флагманский внедорожник Volvo XC90, представленный в 2014, стал первой моделью, воплощающей современный язык дизайна Volvo. Он заложил основу для последующих автомобилей серий 90, 60 и 40, созданных на модульных платформах SPA и СМА, которые позволяют соблюдать поистине премиальные пропорции в дизайне.

Все три модели линейки внедорожников и кроссоверов бренда были удостоены престижной награды «Автомобиль года» в Северной Америке, Азии и Европе – это лучшее подтверждение успеха современной философии дизайна Volvo.

