В подразделении дизайна Volvo руководящие должности заняли новые специалисты

Volvo \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0435 \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u2013 \u041a\u043b\u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u044e \u0411\u0440\u0430\u0443\u043d (Claudia Braun) \u0438 \u0422\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0448\u0430 \u0428\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043a\u0430 (Thomas Stovicek) \u041a\u043b\u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u044f \u0411\u0440\u0430\u0443\u043d \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0448\u043b\u0430 \u0432 Volvo \u0438\u0437 Daimler Benz \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0432\u0438\u0446\u0435-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0443 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0443 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432. \u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432 Volvo \u0438 Polestar. \u041a\u043b\u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u044f \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430. \u0412 Daimler Benz \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043b\u044f Mercedes, AMG \u0438 Maybach. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u041a\u043b\u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u044f \u0438\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 Porsche \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u044b. \u0422\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0448 \u0428\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043a \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043b \u0432 Volvo \u0438\u0437 Facebook \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0434, \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0432\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0444\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043e\u0432 (UX) \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0412 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u2013 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442 Volvo \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u0413\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0428\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043a \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0431-\u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0430 Volvo, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430. \u00abVolvo \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434. \u041e\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043f\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043e \u0431\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0438 \u043e\u0431 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0438\u00bb, \u2013 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u041a\u043b\u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0430 \u0411\u0440\u0430\u0443\u043d. \u00ab\u042f \u043f\u043e-\u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 Volvo, \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0422\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0448 \u0428\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043a. \u2013 \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e, \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0438\u043f\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043b\u044e\u0434\u0435\u0439 \u043e \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u043a\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f\u00bb. \u041f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 Volvo, \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0432 \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043c \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 Volvo, \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u0441\u0444\u043e\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0417\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 10 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u044b\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435 Volvo \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432. \u0424\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a Volvo XC90, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432 2014, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e, \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044f\u0437\u044b\u043a \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 Volvo. \u041e\u043d \u0437\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u043b \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439 90, 60 \u0438 40, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0445 SPA \u0438 \u0421\u041c\u0410, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043b\u044e\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u044b \u00ab\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u00bb \u0432 \u0421\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0410\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043a\u0435, \u0410\u0437\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435 \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0444\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 Volvo.