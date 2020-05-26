Новый бренд Volvo Recharge выходит на рынок

Volvo Cars \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 Recharge, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Volvo: \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0445\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430 \u0441 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 (plug-in hybrid) \u0412 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0432 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 Volvo Recharge \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid: Volvo \u0425\u042190 \u04228 \u0438 Volvo XC60 T8. \u0412\u00a02021-2025\u00a0\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0445 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0443 \u0436\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u0420\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435 Volvo Cars \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0431 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c \u0432 \u0431\u043e\u0440\u044c\u0431\u0435 \u0441 \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u041c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u2013 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435 \u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c. \u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043a 2025 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 Volvo Cars \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u00ab\u0443\u0433\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u00bb \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 40% \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043e 50% \u043e\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0430, \u0430 \u043a 2040 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u2013 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0441\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043b\u0438\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044e. \u0424\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Recharge \u2013 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u0430\u0433 \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432. \u0421\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 Twin Engine \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 XC90 \u0438 XC60 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0448\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u044b\u0441\u043b\u0438, \u0441\u0443\u043c\u043c\u0430\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 407 \u043b.\u0441.: 320 \u043b.\u0441. \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u04226 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044e\u044e \u043e\u0441\u044c, \u0430 87 \u043b.\u0441. \u2013 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0442\u044f\u0433\u0430 \u043e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044e\u044e \u043e\u0441\u044c. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 Pure Electric (\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438) \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 135 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447. \u0417\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0434\u043e 40%\u00a0\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435. \u0420\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c Hybrid \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u0443 \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e 2,5 \u043b\/100 \u043a\u043c, \u0430 \u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge \u2013 2,2 \u043b\/100 \u043a\u043c. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430 Pure \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430 Hybrid, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0414\u0412\u0421 \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u0443\u0447\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u0420\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c Power Mode \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0443 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 AWD \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0412\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c Off-Road \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043e 40 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 Hold\/Charge \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0434\u043e 65 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447, \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0443 \u0442\u044f\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438. \u0420\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c Brake \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u0430: \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Recharge \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439, \u043e\u0431\u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438. \u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438 \u0432 \u0442\u0443\u043d\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0430. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0449\u0435\u043d \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 (\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 \u0414\u0422\u041f), \u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043b\u0438\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u0411\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u044f \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0439-\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u0437 96 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 (6 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e 16 \u0448\u0442.) \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438 11,6 \u043a\u0412\u0442*\u0447, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 400\u0412. \u041e\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e 80%. \u041e\u0442 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u041e\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438 \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c 230\u0412 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043a\u0430 6\u0410 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0430 (MODE 2) \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0430 8 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438 10\u0410 \u2013 \u0437\u0430 4 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0430. \u041e\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438 (MODE 3) \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044b 16\u0410 \u2013 \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442 3 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0430. \u0412 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0435\u043b\u044c-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u044b\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438 (230\u0412, \u0434\u043e 10\u0410) \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0439 7 \u043c. \u0426\u0438\u043a\u043b \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0438 \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 5000 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u0432, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u0443, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e, \u0432 300 000 \u043a\u043c \u0438\u043b\u0438 15 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043c \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. Volvo Cars \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u044e \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u044f\u0433\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u044e \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 5 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 65% \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438 \u0435\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u043b\u0438 100 000 \u043a\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u0430. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438 Recharge \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c (\u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c) \u043e\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430. \u0423\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u0445\u0440\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0436\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a \u0410\u041a\u041f Orrefors. \u0412\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 Recharge. \u0424\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u0410\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0443 \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0442\u0430 \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0441 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0438 4-\u0437\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043c (\u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439). \u0421\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u00a06 268 000\u00a0\u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439, Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0430\u00a05 559 000\u00a0\u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 Recharge, Volvo Car Russia \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0443 \u2013 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c, \u043a\u0442\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437 \u0434\u043e 30 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0442 \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0443 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439.\u00a0\u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, Volvo Car Russia \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0442\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0431 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430, \u043c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0436 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 Smart Wallbox \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Schneider Electric \u2013 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. Schneider Electric \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0439\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0420\u0424. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0438 \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Volvo Car Russia \u041c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043d \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0441\u043e\u043d \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b: \u00ab\u0418\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043c\u044b \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u043c \u0430\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u044e. \u041e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u2013 \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0430\u044f, \u0430 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0430. \u041e\u043f\u044b\u0442 Schneider Electric \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0438\u0445 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043c \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0448\u0430\u0433\u00bb.