Новый бренд Volvo Recharge выходит на рынок

Новый бренд Volvo Recharge выходит на рынок
26 мая 12:11 2020

Volvo Cars запускает на российском рынке новый бренд Recharge, который включает в себя электрифицированные версии моделей Volvo: автомобили с полностью электрическими силовыми установками или с силовыми установками по схеме гибрида с возможностью подзарядки от внешнего источника (plug-in hybrid)

В России в 2020 году Volvo Recharge будет представлен двумя моделями, оснащенными силовой установкой Twin Engine plug-in hybrid: Volvo ХС90 Т8 и Volvo XC60 T8. В 2021-2025 годах линейку ждет дальнейшее расширение.

Ранее Volvo Cars объявила об одной из наиболее крупномасштабных в мировой автоиндустрии программ в борьбе с глобальными климатическими изменениями. Миссия компании – обеспечить клиентов свободой безопасного, индивидуального передвижения с заботой об окружающей среде и будущем. В рамках этой стратегии уже к 2025 году Volvo Cars планирует сократить «углеродный след» от своей деятельности на 40% и довести долю продаж полностью электрических версий моделей до 50% от общего объема, а к 2040 году – достигнуть статуса компании, имеющей нулевое влияние на экологию. Формирование линейки бренда Recharge – важный шаг в реализации обозначенных планов.

Силовая установка Twin Engine моделей XC90 и XC60 стала настоящим шедевром технической мысли, суммарная мощность которой составляет 407 л.с.: 320 л.с. обеспечивает бензиновый двигатель Т6 с приводом на переднюю ось, а 87 л.с. – электродвигатель, тяга от которого передается на заднюю ось.

Предусмотренные режимы позволяют подобрать водителю индивидуальный стиль управления автомобилем. В режиме Pure Electric (использование только электрической энергии) автомобили способны достигать скорости 135 км/ч. Запас энергии батареи и технологии рекуперации позволяют до 40% времени передвигаться в этом режиме. Режим Hybrid позволяет добиться расхода топлива у флагманского внедорожника Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge всего 2,5 л/100 км, а у премиального кроссовера Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge – 2,2 л/100 км.

Volvo ХС90 Т8 Recharge

Фото: Volvo ХС90 Т8 Recharge

Помимо режима Pure и режима Hybrid, в котором электроника автоматически определяет пропорции работы ДВС и электромотора, предусмотрены и другие, позволяющие использовать силовую установку наиболее эффективно с учетом пожеланий водителя. Режим Power Mode ориентирован на максимальную отдачу и наиболее динамичное движение. В режиме AWD во всем диапазоне скоростей реализуются возможности полного привода. Внедорожный режим Off-Road ориентирован на движение в наиболее тяжелых условиях и может быть активирован на скорости до 40 км/ч. В режиме Hold/Charge задействуется только двигатель внутреннего сгорания, который обеспечивает и движение со скоростью до 65 км/ч, и подзарядку тяговой аккумуляторной батареи. Режим Brake позволяет двигаться без использования педали тормоза: замедление происходит за счет рекуперации кинетической энергии в электрическую.

Модели бренда Recharge предлагают ряд инновационных решений и возможностей, обусловленных использованием гибридной силовой установки. Интеграция аккумуляторной батареи в туннель пола позволяет сохранить полезные объемы пассажирского салона и багажного отсека. При этом аккумулятор максимально защищен от повреждений (даже в случае ДТП), а автомобиль имеет более низкий центр тяжести, что положительно влияет на ходовые качества.

Батарея литий-ионных аккумуляторов состоит из 96 элементов (6 модулей по 16 шт.) и обеспечивает максимальный запас энергии 11,6 кВт*ч, а также рабочее напряжение 400В. От двигателя внутреннего сгорания батарея может быть подзаряжена до 80%. От внешнего источника автомобиль может быть заряжен двумя разными способами. От бытовой сети с напряжением 230В при силе тока 6А полная зарядка (MODE 2) осуществляется за 8 часов, а при 10А – за 4 часа. От специальной зарядной станции (MODE 3) возможна зарядка током силы 16А – в этом случае полная зарядка занимает 3 часа. В стандартное оснащение автомобиля входит зарядный кабель-коннектор для бытовой сети (230В, до 10А) длиной 7 м.

Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge

Фото: Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge

Цикл жизни аккумуляторной батареи составляет 5000 зарядов, что соответствует пробегу, примерно, в 300 000 км или 15 годам эксплуатации. Volvo Cars предоставляет гарантию на тяговую аккумуляторную батарею в течение 5 лет или при 65% потери емкости или 100 000 км пробега.

Все модели линейки Recharge для России оснащаются активными фарами, предпусковым (топливным) отопителем и электроприводом кондиционера. Украшением салона служит хрустальный джойстик АКП Orrefors. Внешне эти версии отличаются фирменными накладками Recharge.

Флагманский внедорожник Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge предлагается в России в семиместном исполнении. Аналогичное предложение на данный момент отсутствует на рынке, поскольку обычно нижняя зона багажника моделей с такой силовой установкой занята аккумулятором. При этом внедорожник идет с системой электропрогрева салона и 4-зонным климат-контролем (отдельная зона для третьего ряда сидений). Стоимость Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge в России составляет 6 268 000 рублей, Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge предлагается за 5 559 000 рублей.

Для удобства клиентов, переходящих на новый бренд Recharge, Volvo Car Russia разработала специальную программу – всем, кто разместит свой заказ до 30 сентября 2020 года, компания оплатит год электричества на зарядку гибридных моделей. Кроме того, Volvo Car Russia было принято решение об оснащении своих дилерских центров зарядными станциями для развития инфраструктуры электрифицированных автомобилей. Поставка, монтаж и обслуживание первых комплектов оборудования серии Smart Wallbox было доверено компании Schneider Electric – мировому лидеру в предоставлении цифровых решений в области управления электроэнергией и автоматизации. Schneider Electric имеет большой опыт в работе с автопроизводителями и дилерами, полный модельный ряд станций, опытных партнеров, а также гарантийную поддержку на территории РФ.

Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge

Фото: Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge

Президент и генеральный директор Volvo Car Russia Мартин Перссон отметил: «Исходя из наших стратегических целей, мы имеем абсолютно четкие намерения занять уверенные позиции на рынке премиальных автомобилей, использующих электрическую энергию. Оснащение наших дилерских центров зарядными станциями – не просто необходимая, а ключевая составляющая данного процесса. Опыт Schneider Electric в разработке и реализации подобных решений, их индивидуализированный подход и профессиональное сопровождение помогают нам успешно совершить этот шаг».

 

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
RechargeVolvo
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Рестайлинговый Avensis – первая Toyota с Safety Sense

Рестайлинговый Avensis – первая Toyota с Safety Sense 2

Роскошная коллекция мебели от Bentley Motors

Роскошная коллекция мебели от Bentley Motors

Audi e-tron на легендарной горнолыжной трассе Штрайф

Audi e-tron на легендарной горнолыжной трассе Штрайф

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.