Škoda удвоит баллы за ТО по программе «Škoda Бонус»
25 мая 20:21 2020

С наступлением лета Škoda порадует своих клиентов выгодным предложением по программе «Škoda Бонус»

Пройдя в июне техническое обслуживание (ТО) у официального дилера Škoda, владельцы автомобилей чешской марки получат на свой виртуальный счет в 2 раза больше бонусных баллов. Размер начислений будет зависеть от суммарного количества пройденных у официального дилера ТО:

  • за первое пройденное у официального дилера ТО будет начислено +1000 баллов;
  • за второе пройденное у официального дилера ТО +2000 баллов;
  • за третье и все последующие пройденные у официального дилера ТО +4000 баллов.

Бонусные баллы в дальнейшем можно будет использовать для получения скидки до 50% на покупку и установку оригинальных деталей марки, а также на приобретение фирменных аксессуаров Škoda. Один бонусный балл равен одному рублю.

Чтобы получить выгоду, необходимо активировать бонусные баллы в разделе «Мой гараж» в личном кабинете, а затем использовать их для создания сертификатов различного номинала. Допускается частичное списание баллов, находящихся на бонусном счете клиента. После создания сертификата нужно назвать его номер или предъявить в виде SMS или электронного письма сотруднику официального дилерского центра Škoda. Сумма заказа будет снижена в соответствии с номиналом сертификата, но не более чем на 50% от стоимости товара или услуги. Сертификат будет действителен в течение шести месяцев с момента создания.

Программа лояльности «Škoda Бонус» действует с 2018 года. Чтобы стать ее участником, необходимо зарегистрироваться на сайте и создать свой личный кабинет, указав VIN-номер автомобиля в разделе «Мой гараж».

Регистрация также возможна через приложение Škoda App:

Ссылка для IOS

Ссылка для Android

Предложение по программе «Škoda Бонус» не суммируется с другими акциями, предложениями и программами лояльности. За подробностями обращайтесь к официальным дилерам Škoda, список которых доступен на сайте.

