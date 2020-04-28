Команда Nissan e.dams приняла участие в первой виртуальной гонке Формулы Е

Команда Nissan e.dams приняла участие в первой виртуальной гонке Формулы Е
28 апреля 08:11 2020

Оливер Роуленд в тяжелой борьбе заработал восемь очков в первой виртуальной гонке в поддержку ЮНИСЕФ

Команда Nissan e.dams принимает участие в киберспортивном чемпионате ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge. В прошедшую субботу прошла первая гонка на виртуальной уличной трассе в Гонконге, в которой Оливер Роуленд (Oliver Rowland) финишировал шестым, заработав для своей команды первые восемь очков.

Пока гоночный сезон реальной Формулы E приостановлен, команда Nissan e.dams принимает участие в его киберспортивном варианте, который будет длиться девять недель. В нем примут участие команды и гонщики из чемпионата ABB FIA Formula E Championship, а также лучшие геймеры со всего мира.

Новая серия онлайн-гонок проводит параллели между Формулой E – вершиной гонок с нулевой эмиссией в реальном мире – и виртуальной реальностью, в которой «гонки» тоже не загрязняют атмосферу вредными выбросами. Это согласуется с целями Nissan – достижение нулевых выбросов и нулевой смертности на дорогах, которые являются основой концепции Nissan Intelligent Mobility, определяющей взгляды компании на то, что служит движущей силой автомобилей, как они управляются и как интегрируются в жизнь общества.

Соревнование ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge соберет средства в поддержку глобальной акции ЮНИСЕФ по борьбе с коронавирусом. Nissan e.dams поддерживает партнерство Формулы E с ЮНИСЕФ, целью которого является обеспечить безопасность, сохранить здоровье и дать образование детям по всему мире во время пандемии коронавируса.

Nissan e.dams

Чемпионат ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge имеет две турнирные таблицы: Driver Grid, в которой между собой соревнуются только действующие гонщики чемпионата Формула Е, и Challenge Grid, которая предназначена для геймеров.

В гонке среди действующих гонщиков Формулы Е в этот раз принимали участие основные пилоты команды Nissan e.dams Оливер Роуленд и Себастьян Буэми (Sebastien Buemi). В квалификации они показали пятый и двадцать третий результат соответственно.

После 15 кругов гонки Роуленд пересек финишную черту шестым, совершив незадолго до этого динамичный обгон, и принес команде первые восемь очков. Буэми получил свой комплект оборудования для виртуальных гонок самым последним из всех гонщиков, поэтому не смог принять участие в предсезонных тестах. Набираться опыта ему пришлось непосредственно в этой гонке. Результат – лишь восемнадцатое место на финише.

В зачете Challenge Grid команду Nissan e.dams представляли: победитель Nissan GT Academy и бывший Атлет Nismo Марк Гесснер (Marc Gassner) и присоединившийся к нему сегодня Ян фон дер Хайд (Jan von Der Heyde). Последний показал в квалификации девятый результат, а Гесснер – семнадцатый. На финише гонки они были седьмым и двенадцатым соответственно.

Цитаты гонщиков

Оливер Роуленд

Оливер Роуленд

«Это была интересная гонка. Я допустил ошибки после старта в первом и втором поворотах. Моя машина получила некоторые повреждения, однако я сумел выйти на шестую позицию. Нам надо провести определенную работу, чтобы догнать парней впереди нас, но я очень доволен происходящим и с нетерпением жду следующей гонки».

Себастьян Буэми

The Nissan e.dams team scored a solid top ten finish in today’s ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge esports test session at the Formula E Monaco street circuit.

Себастьян Буэми

«Сегодня я финишировал восемнадцатым. Не очень хорошее начало нового чемпионата. Но я мотивирован на совершенствование. Это была весьма занимательная гонка. На первых кругах я очень старался держаться подальше от неприятностей, но все же немного повредил автомобиль, с чем мне и пришлось мириться вплоть до финиша. Я буду усиленно тренироваться, чтобы на следующей неделе быть в лучшей форме».

Следующая гонка

  • Суббота, 2 мая
  • Тестовая трасса Формулы Е
  • Время прямой трансляции: 15:30 – 17:15 (Британское стандартное время)

Где посмотреть

  • Facebook:       http://facebook.com/nismo
  • Вэб-сайт:       http://fiaformulae.com
  • Instagram:      https://instagram.com/fiaformulae
  • Twitter:          https://twitter.com/fiaformulae
  • YouTube:       https://www.youtube.com/FIAFormulaE
  • Twitch:           https://www.twitch.tv/fiaformulae

На тему:

  Article "tagged" as:
NissanNissan e.damsRace at Home ChallengeФормула E
  Категории:
НовостиСпорт
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Добегались! Новые нормы для пьяных водителей.

Добегались! Новые нормы для пьяных водителей. 0

Hyundai приглашает на лекцию

Hyundai приглашает на лекцию 0

Внедорожник УАЗ Патриот для ДПС на выставке «Дорога-2019»

Внедорожник УАЗ Патриот для ДПС на выставке «Дорога-2019» 0

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Only registered users can comment.