Команда Nissan e.dams приняла участие в первой виртуальной гонке Формулы Е

\u041e\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u0420\u043e\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0434 \u0432 \u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u043e\u0440\u044c\u0431\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c \u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0443 \u042e\u041d\u0418\u0421\u0415\u0424\r\n\u041a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 Nissan e.dams \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u043a\u0438\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0435 ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge. \u0412 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0443\u0431\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0432 \u0413\u043e\u043d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0433\u0435, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u041e\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u0420\u043e\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0434 (Oliver Rowland) \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043c, \u0437\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0432 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c \u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0432.\r\n\r\n\u041f\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0424\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044b E \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 Nissan e.dams \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0438\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0435\u0432\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c. \u0412 \u043d\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0442 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b \u0438 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0447\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0430 ABB FIA Formula E Championship, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u0435\u0439\u043c\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430.\r\n\r\n\u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044f \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043a \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0424\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u043e\u0439 E \u2013 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0441 \u043d\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u2013 \u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u00ab\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438\u00bb \u0442\u043e\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0433\u0440\u044f\u0437\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 Nissan \u2013 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043d\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0445, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 Nissan Intelligent Mobility, \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u0437\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u044c \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430.\r\n\r\n\u0421\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0443 \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u042e\u041d\u0418\u0421\u0415\u0424 \u043f\u043e \u0431\u043e\u0440\u044c\u0431\u0435 \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0441\u043e\u043c. Nissan e.dams \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0424\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044b E \u0441 \u042e\u041d\u0418\u0421\u0415\u0424, \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044c\u0435 \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u044f\u043c \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0441\u0430.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0427\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442 ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0435 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0446\u044b: Driver Grid, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0430 \u0424\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u0430 \u0415, \u0438 Challenge Grid, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0433\u0435\u0439\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432.\r\n\r\n\u0412 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0424\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044b \u0415 \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b Nissan e.dams \u041e\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u0420\u043e\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0434 \u0438 \u0421\u0435\u0431\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044f\u043d \u0411\u0443\u044d\u043c\u0438 (Sebastien Buemi). \u0412 \u043a\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0430\u0434\u0446\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e.\r\n\r\n\u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 15 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0432 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0420\u043e\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0434 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043a \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0448\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0443 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043c, \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u0432 \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0433\u043e\u043d, \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c \u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u0411\u0443\u044d\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0445. \u041d\u0430\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430 \u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0435. \u0420\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442 \u2013 \u043b\u0438\u0448\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0446\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0448\u0435.\r\n\r\n\u0412 \u0437\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0435 Challenge Grid \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0443 Nissan e.dams \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u043b\u0438: \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c Nissan GT Academy \u0438 \u0431\u044b\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0410\u0442\u043b\u0435\u0442 Nismo \u041c\u0430\u0440\u043a \u0413\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043d\u0435\u0440 (Marc Gassner) \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u043a \u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u042f\u043d \u0444\u043e\u043d \u0434\u0435\u0440 \u0425\u0430\u0439\u0434 (Jan von Der Heyde). \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b \u0432 \u043a\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0432\u044f\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442, \u0430 \u0413\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043d\u0435\u0440 \u2013 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0446\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0439. \u041d\u0430 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0448\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u044c\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0446\u0430\u0442\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e.\r\n\u0426\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044b \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\r\n\r\n\u041e\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u0420\u043e\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0434\r\n\u00ab\u042d\u0442\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430. \u042f \u0434\u043e\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b \u043e\u0448\u0438\u0431\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0445. \u041c\u043e\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u044f \u0441\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043b \u0432\u044b\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u044e. \u041d\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0434\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0434\u043e\u0433\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0441, \u043d\u043e \u044f \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0438 \u0441 \u043d\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438\u00bb.\r\n\r\n\u0421\u0435\u0431\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044f\u043d \u0411\u0443\u044d\u043c\u0438\r\n\u00ab\u0421\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u044f \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0446\u0430\u0442\u044b\u043c. \u041d\u0435 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0445\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0447\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0430. \u041d\u043e \u044f \u043c\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430. \u041d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0430\u0445 \u044f \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439, \u043d\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u0441 \u0447\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043d\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0448\u0430. \u042f \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435\u00bb.\r\n\u0421\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\r\n\r\n \t\u0421\u0443\u0431\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430, 2 \u043c\u0430\u044f\r\n \t\u0422\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u0424\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044b \u0415\r\n \t\u0412\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u0438: 15:30 \u2013 17:15 (\u0411\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f)\r\n\r\n\u0413\u0434\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\r\n\r\n \tFacebook: \u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0 http:\/\/facebook.com\/nismo\r\n \t\u0412\u044d\u0431-\u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442: \u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0 http:\/\/fiaformulae.com\r\n \tInstagram: \u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0 https:\/\/instagram.com\/fiaformulae\r\n \tTwitter: \u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0 https:\/\/twitter.com\/fiaformulae\r\n \tYouTube: \u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0 https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/FIAFormulaE\r\n \tTwitch: \u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0 https:\/\/www.twitch.tv\/fiaformulae