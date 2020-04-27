Итоги мониторинга проекта «Безопасная дорога» в новых регионах

\u042d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e-\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0438 \u00a0\u00ab\u0411\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u00bb, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0425\u0435\u043d\u0434\u044d \u0441 2017 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u043a \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044e 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\r\n\u041c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0442\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0432 80 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u0430\u0445 38 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0430\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u041a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u044f\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0430\u044f, \u0420\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0411\u0430\u0448\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d, \u041d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0410\u0440\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0433\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0443\u0447\u0435\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0430. \u0420\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044b \u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441 \u043a \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0430\u0434\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0443 \u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0448\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0435.\r\n\r\n\u041c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432\u044b\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0432 \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435, \u2013 \u043e\u0431\u044f\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e-\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b \u00ab\u0411\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u00bb, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0433\u043e \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u041c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u044c\u043c\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0445. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044b \u00ab\u0411\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438\u00bb \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0430\u0434\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043c: \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0441\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0447\u044c \u0434\u0435\u0442\u044f\u043c \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b, \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443\u00a0 \u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u044c\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u0438.\r\n\r\n\u0420\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044b \u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 \u041a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u044f\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0430\u044f, \u0420\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0411\u0430\u0448\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d, \u041d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0410\u0440\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0433\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u043a \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044e 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0423\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0413\u0418\u0411\u0414\u0414, \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u00ab\u0411\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u00bb \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e. \u041f\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0433\u0438\u00a0 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439.\r\n\u00ab\u041c\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0434\u044b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0444\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435 \u0438 \u0441 \u044d\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0437\u0438\u0430\u0437\u043c\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0445-\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0445. \u0420\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u043f\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0433\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u0434\u043e\u043c\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0435\u0435 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u00ab\u0411\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u00bb \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u0434\u043d\u044f\u00bb, \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0425\u0435\u043d\u0434\u044d \u0410\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u041a\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0446\u0435\u0432.\r\n\u0421\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 Hyundai \u00ab\u0411\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u00bb \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 12\u00a0000 \u0434\u043e\u0448\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0437 8 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438. \u0412 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0431\u0440\u0435 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u044e \u00ab\u041b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u044b \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u00bb.