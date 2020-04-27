Итоги мониторинга проекта «Безопасная дорога» в новых регионах

Итоги мониторинга проекта «Безопасная дорога» в новых регионах
27 апреля 12:11 2020

Эксперты социально-образовательного проекта для всей семьи  «Безопасная дорога», направленного на формирование культуры безопасного поведения на дорогах и реализуемого Хендэ с 2017 года, завершили мониторинг четырех регионов, присоединившихся к программе осенью 2019 года

Методисты побывали в марте этого года на занятиях в 80 группах 38 детских садов Красноярского края, Республики Башкортостан, Новосибирской и Архангельской областей, а также провели дистанционный аудит учебного процесса. Результаты мониторинга подтвердили высокий интерес к проекту со стороны детских садов, а сама программа получила положительную оценку родителей дошкольников, участвующих в проекте.

Мониторинговые сессии, как выездные, так и в удаленном формате, – обязательная составляющая образовательного процесса в рамках социально-образовательной программы «Безопасная дорога», позволяющая оценить его эффективность. Мониторинговые сессии помогают воспитателям максимально эффективно использовать методические материалы в работе с детьми, а также найти лучшие практики для последующего внедрения во всех детских садах. Кроме того, во время мониторинга эксперты «Безопасной дороги» оказывают адресную поддержку педагогам: рассказывают, как справиться с возможными сложностями, как повысить вовлеченность участников, помочь детям лучше усвоить материал, организовать работу  родителей с детьми дома, что сейчас очень актуально в режиме самоизоляции.

Результаты мониторинга Красноярского края, Республики Башкортостан, Новосибирской и Архангельской областей, присоединившихся к программе осенью 2019 года, прошедшего при поддержке региональных Управлений образования и ГИБДД, показали, что участники и специалисты оценивают проект «Безопасная дорога» очень позитивно. Педагоги  отмечают эффективность методики, актуальность форм подачи информации и высокий интерес со стороны детей и родителей.

«Мы рады, что программа успешно реализуется на федеральном уровне и с энтузиазмом встречается в новых регионах-участниках. Родители, педагоги, представители профильных ведомств отмечают ее эффективность, что подтверждает важность и актуальность проекта «Безопасная дорога» при любой повестке дня», – отметил управляющий директор Хендэ Алексей Калицев.

Сегодня в программе Hyundai «Безопасная дорога» принимают участие 12 000 дошкольников из 8 регионов России. В декабре 2019 года проект получил премию «Лидеры корпоративной благотворительности».

