Бренд Jaguar отмечает 85-летний юбилей
23 апреля 15:11 2020

В этом году бренд Jaguar отмечает юбилей — 85 лет, в течение которых создавались автомобили, воплощавшие спортивный характер, передовые технологии и изысканный дизайн. Богатое наследие бренда и дух новаторства позволяют Jaguar и сегодня удивлять мир уникальными моделями, в которых инновационность сочетается с узнаваемым, неподражаемым стилем

В рамках празднования юбилея Jaguar на российском рынке на официальных страницах бренда в социальных сетях будет запущен цикл коротких видеороликов, каждый из которых будет посвящен одному году из богатой событиями истории Jaguar. Первый ролик доступен по ссылке.

Кроме того, российские поклонники бренда смогут воспользоваться набором эксклюзивных стильных GIF-изображений для создания ярких историй в Instagram, Facebook и Вконтакте. Инструкция по использованию GIF представлена по ссылке.

История красивых побед

Основанная Сэром Уильямом Лайонсом (William Lyons) в 1922 году компания Swallow Sidecars первое время специализировалась на производстве колясок для мотоциклов и автомобильных кузовов. В 1935 году, перед выпуском на рынок автомобиля SS 100, Уильям Лайонс принял решение изменить название компании на Jaguar. Это имя стало отражением философии основателя бренда, который однажды сказал:

«Автомобиль — это самое живое, что только может быть создано человеком». С этого года и началась история бренда Jaguar.

История Jaguar – это череда легендарных моделей, спортивных побед и технологических достижений. Jaguar XK120, представленный в конце 1940-х, стал не только самым красивым, но и самым быстрым серийным автомобилем своего времени, способным развить скорость свыше 200 км/ч. Гоночные C-Type и D-Type лидировали на автомобильных гонках в 1950-е. В июне 1957 года пилоты Jaguar D-Type заняли весь подиум Ле-Мана наравне с 4-м и 6-м местами. Ни один производитель ранее не добивался такого успеха в финале. E-Type, вышедший на рынок в начале 1960-х, задал новые стандарты динамики и мощности, а его дизайн позволил ему считаться одним из самых красивых автомобилей из когда-либо созданных.

Jaguar E-Type

Jaguar E-Type

В конце 1940-х началась история седанов Jaguar, в которых внушительные технические характеристики и утонченный дизайн сочетаются с роскошью представительских автомобилей. Выпущенный в 1950 году Mark VII снискал не только восторженные отзывы автомобильной прессы и популярность у покупателей, но и спортивные лавры: в 1956 году большой седан выиграл престижное Ралли Монте-Карло. 1968 год стал годом рождения легендарной серии XJ, которая поныне является флагманом линейки седанов Jaguar.

Автомобили Jaguar часто опережали эпоху в технологическом плане. Инженеры и дизайнеры бренда первыми в мире представили такие решения как дисковые тормоза, алюминиевый кузов-монокок и алюминиевое шасси. Специалисты Jaguar открыли сегмент спортивных седанов и первыми разработали легковой автомобиль из углепластика – суперкар XJR-15, выпускавшийся в 1990 – 1992 годах.

Прыжок в новую эру

История инноваций продолжается и сегодня. Jaguar располагает передовой научно-исследовательской и производственной базой, что позволяет бренду непрерывно раздвигать границы возможного для своих клиентов. За последние несколько лет Jaguar представил несколько моделей и инноваций, подтвердивших технологическое лидерство бренда и умение реагировать на меняющиеся запросы рынка, привнося традиционные ценности Jaguar в новые для него сегменты.

В 2015 году Jaguar представил на Франкфуртском международном автосалоне первый в истории бренда кроссовер – F-PACE. Инженеры сумели наделить большой SUV динамикой и управляемостью настоящего Jaguar, в том числе благодаря самому широкому в сегменте использованию алюминия в структуре кузова (80%). F-PACE прочно утвердился в роли настоящего драйвера продаж Jaguar и завоевал множество наград, стал лауреатом престижной премии World Car Awards в таких номинациях, как «Автомобиль года» и «Лучший автомобильный дизайн года».

Jaguar F-PACE

Новейшую модульную платформу F-PACE разделил с новым компактным седаном XE, продажи которого стартовали в том же 2015 году. Благодаря уникальному для сегмента алюминиевому кузову и семейству новейших двигателей Ingenium, Jaguar XE стал самым эффективным и экологичным спортивным седаном в линейке компании. Превосходная динамика в этой модели сочетается с низким расходом топлива и малым объемом выбросов CO2.

В 2016 году на Женевском международном автосалоне был представлен самый мощный серийный Jaguar в истории. Спорткар Jaguar F-TYPE SVR с пятилитровым компрессорным V8 мощностью 575 л.с. способен разгоняться до 100 км/ч за 3,7 секунд и развивать максимальную скорость в 322 км/ч. Не менее впечатляющими характеристиками обладал показанный годом позже Jaguar XE SV Project 8. 600-сильный седан ограниченной серии поставил рекорд прохождения Северной петли (Нордшляйфе) знаменитой гоночной трассы Нюрбургринг среди серийных четырехдверных седанов.

В 2017 году к спортивному кроссоверу F-PACE присоединился первый компактный кроссовер бренда – Jaguar E-PACE. Автомобиль отличается эффектным кузовом с динамичными линиями купе и роскошным практичным интерьером с самым большим в классе объемом отсеков для хранения и впечатляющим багажником объемом 577 литров.

2018 год отмечен очередной вехой в истории Jaguar. На Женевском международном автосалоне был представлен первый полностью электрический автомобиль бренда – Jaguar I-PACE, который фактически создал сегмент премиальных электрических SUV и предоставил клиентам возможность испытать электризующую динамику, не жертвуя практичностью. Jaguar I-PACE с двумя электродвигателями суммарной мощностью 400 л.с. обладает характеристиками спорткара (разгон до 100 км/ч занимает 4,8 с), запасом хода до 470 км и просторным салоном пятиместного SUV. В 2019 году Jaguar I-PACE приумножил успех кроссовера F-PACE, став первым автомобилем в мире, победившим сразу в трех номинациях премии World Car Awards: «Автомобиль года», «Лучший автомобильный дизайн года» и «Зеленый автомобиль года».

Jaguar I-PACE в Дубае

Jaguar I-PACE

В 2018 году модельный ряд Jaguar пополнился еще одним выдающимся автомобилем. Jaguar F-PACE SVR, разработанный подразделением Special Vehicles Operations, стал одним из самых мощных и динамичных Jaguar в истории бренда. Совмещая практичность кроссовера и динамику спорткара, F-PACE SVR с 5-литровым V8 мощностью 550 л.с. способен разгоняться с нуля до 100 км/ч за 4,3 секунды и развивать максимальную скорость 283 км/ч.

Непрерывно работая над развитием модельного ряда Jaguar, инженеры компании предлагают самые передовые технологические решения для новых поколений автомобилей. Полный привод с системой адаптации к дорожным условиям All Surface Progress Control (ASPC), передовая мультимедийная система Touch Pro и Touch Pro Duo, лазерный проекционный дисплей (HUD), технология Smart Settings с элементами искусственного интеллекта для распознавания индивидуальных предпочтений водителя, возможность удаленного управления автомобилем со смартфона при помощи приложения InControl Remote, обновление ПО беспроводным путем и ключ в виде водонепроницаемого браслета Activity Key – инновационные технологии Jaguar выводят комфорт и уверенность за рулем автомобиля на новый уровень.

Бренд Jaguar продолжает интенсивную работу по развитию и внедрению новейших технологий и решений в сфере электрификации. В соответствии со стратегией Jaguar Land Rover, начиная с 2020 года, все новые автомобили Jaguar станут предлагаться в версиях с полностью электрическими или гибридными двигателями. Производство линейки новых электрифицированных автомобилей будет налажено на заводе в британском Касл Бромвич. Первым электрокаром, выпускаемым на заводе в Касл Бромвич, станет седан представительского класса Jaguar XJ.

Jaguar

Следить за новостями Jaguar и мероприятиями, приуроченными к 85-летнему юбилея бренда, можно в социальных сетях:

