Бренд Jaguar отмечает 85-летний юбилей

\u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 Jaguar \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u044e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439\u00a0\u2014 85\u00a0\u043b\u0435\u0442, \u0432\u00a0\u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0438\u0437\u044b\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d. \u0411\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u0434\u0443\u0445 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 Jaguar \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u0443\u0434\u0438\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0438\u0440 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u043c, \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c\r\n\u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u044f Jaguar \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0430\u0445 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044f\u0445 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0432\u044f\u0449\u0435\u043d \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0438\u0437 \u0431\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 Jaguar. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043a \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0441\u044b\u043b\u043a\u0435.\r\n\r\n\u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 GIF-\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0439 \u0432 Instagram, Facebook \u0438 \u0412\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435. \u0418\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e GIF \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0441\u044b\u043b\u043a\u0435.\r\n\u0418\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\r\n\u041e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0421\u044d\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0423\u0438\u043b\u044c\u044f\u043c\u043e\u043c \u041b\u0430\u0439\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043c (William Lyons) \u0432 1922 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Swallow Sidecars \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0441\u043e\u043a \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0432. \u0412 1935 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f SS 100, \u0423\u0438\u043b\u044c\u044f\u043c \u041b\u0430\u0439\u043e\u043d\u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u043b \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 Jaguar. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0438\u043c\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0444\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0444\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b:\r\n\u00ab\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u00a0\u2014 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0435 \u0436\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043e \u0447\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u00bb. \u0421 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Jaguar.\r\n\u0418\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f Jaguar \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. Jaguar XK120, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435 1940-\u0445, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0438\u0432\u044b\u043c, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438, \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435 200 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447. \u0413\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 C-Type \u0438 D-Type \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0432 1950-\u0435. \u0412 \u0438\u044e\u043d\u0435 1957 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u044b Jaguar D-Type \u0437\u0430\u043d\u044f\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0435\u0441\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0443\u043c \u041b\u0435-\u041c\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435 \u0441 4-\u043c \u0438 6-\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u041d\u0438 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u0430 \u0432 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0435. E-Type, \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0435 1960-\u0445, \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u043b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u044b \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0430 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b \u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430-\u043b\u0438\u0431\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0412 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435 1940-\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432 Jaguar, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0448\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0443\u0442\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u044c\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0412\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432 1950 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 Mark VII \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043b \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u044b \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0430\u0432\u0440\u044b: \u0432 1956 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d \u0432\u044b\u0438\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0420\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u041c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435-\u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b\u043e. 1968 \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0440\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 XJ, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043d\u044b\u043d\u0435 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432 Jaguar.\r\n\r\n\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 Jaguar \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u044d\u043f\u043e\u0445\u0443 \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0435. \u0418\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u0430, \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432-\u043c\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043a \u0438 \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0448\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438. \u0421\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b Jaguar \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0438\u0437 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u2013 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440 XJR-15, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u0432 1990 \u2013 1992 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0445.\r\n\u041f\u0440\u044b\u0436\u043e\u043a \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u044d\u0440\u0443\r\n\u0418\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f. Jaguar \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0443\u0447\u043d\u043e-\u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0439, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0443 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0446\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0417\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043b\u0435\u0442 Jaguar \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u0433\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u044b \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 Jaguar \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b.\r\n\r\n\u0412 2015 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 Jaguar \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b \u043d\u0430 \u0424\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043a\u0444\u0443\u0440\u0442\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u2013 F-PACE. \u0418\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0441\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 SUV \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e Jaguar, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0435 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 (80%). F-PACE \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0440\u0430\u0439\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 Jaguar \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0432\u0430\u043b \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043b\u0430\u0443\u0440\u0435\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0438 World Car Awards \u0432 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u00ab\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u00bb \u0438 \u00ab\u041b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u00bb.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u041d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443 F-PACE \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043b \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043e\u043c XE, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0436\u0435 2015 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0443 \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Ingenium, Jaguar XE \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043b\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432 CO2.\r\n\r\n\u0412 2016 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0416\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439 Jaguar \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438. \u0421\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0440 Jaguar F-TYPE SVR \u0441 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c V8 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 575 \u043b.\u0441. \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e 100 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u0437\u0430 3,7 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 322 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447. \u041d\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u043b \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0436\u0435 Jaguar XE SV Project 8. 600-\u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0434 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0421\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0442\u043b\u0438 (\u041d\u043e\u0440\u0434\u0448\u043b\u044f\u0439\u0444\u0435) \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b \u041d\u044e\u0440\u0431\u0443\u0440\u0433\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432.\r\n\r\n\u0412 2017 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043a \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0443 F-PACE \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u2013 Jaguar E-PACE. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0432 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 577 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432.\r\n\r\n2018 \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 Jaguar. \u041d\u0430 \u0416\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u2013 Jaguar I-PACE, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043b \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 SUV \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443, \u043d\u0435 \u0436\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e. Jaguar I-PACE \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0443\u043c\u043c\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 400 \u043b.\u0441. \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430 (\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d \u0434\u043e 100 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442 4,8 \u0441), \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u043e 470 \u043a\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043f\u044f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e SUV. \u0412 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 Jaguar I-PACE \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0443\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0438\u043b \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 F-PACE, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435, \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0438 World Car Awards: \u00ab\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u00bb, \u00ab\u041b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u00bb \u0438 \u00ab\u0417\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u00bb.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0412 2018 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434 Jaguar \u043f\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c. Jaguar F-PACE SVR, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c Special Vehicles Operations, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 Jaguar \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430. \u0421\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430, F-PACE SVR \u0441 5-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c V8 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 550 \u043b.\u0441. \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043d\u0443\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e 100 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u0437\u0430 4,3 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u044b \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c 283 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447.\r\n\r\n\u041d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 Jaguar, \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434 \u0441 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043a \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u043c All Surface Progress Control (ASPC), \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Touch Pro \u0438 Touch Pro Duo, \u043b\u0430\u0437\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 (HUD), \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f Smart Settings \u0441 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0441\u043e \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f InControl Remote, \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u041f\u041e \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447 \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0430 Activity\u00a0Key \u2013 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 Jaguar \u0432\u044b\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0438 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c.\r\n\r\n\u0411\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 Jaguar \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044e \u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0412 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0435\u0439 Jaguar Land Rover, \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 Jaguar \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0432 \u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u041a\u0430\u0441\u043b \u0411\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0432\u0438\u0447. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0440\u043e\u043c, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0432 \u041a\u0430\u0441\u043b \u0411\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0432\u0438\u0447, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 Jaguar XJ.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0421\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438 Jaguar \u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a 