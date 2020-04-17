Volvo ускорит разработки технологий автопилотирования

Volvo Cars \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Zenuity, \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u2013 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u0430\u0433 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\r\nVolvo \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c.\r\n\r\n\u0412\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0443 Veoneer, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0438, \u2013 \u0435\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0444\u043e\u043a\u0443\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e.\r\n\r\n\u0412 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f Zenuity \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0435, \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f Volvo \u0438 Veoneer. \u0412 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0434 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Zenuity \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0422\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043e\u0431\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0442 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b.\r\n\r\n\u0421\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Volvo \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0435\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0448\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0413\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0433 \u0438 \u0428\u0430\u043d\u0445\u0430\u0439 \u0432 \u041a\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0435. \u041e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0435\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u044b \u0432 \u0413\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0421\u0428\u0410 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Veoneer.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0427\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c Zenuity, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c Volvo, \u0441\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u0434\u0435\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435 Volvo SPA2. \u041d\u0435\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 Volvo, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f.\r\n\u00abVolvo Cars \u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439\u00bb, \u2013 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 Volvo \u0425\u043e\u043a\u0430\u043d \u0421\u0430\u043c\u0443\u044d\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0441\u043e\u043d.\r\n\r\n\u00ab\u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Zenuity \u0414\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0438\u0441 \u041d\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0443\u0441. \u2013 \u041c\u044b \u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0435\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u043e \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0418 \u043c\u044b \u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443 \u0438\u0437 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438\u00bb.\r\n\u041d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0434\u0435\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0436\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430.