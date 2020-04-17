Volvo ускорит разработки технологий автопилотирования

17 апреля 19:11 2020

Volvo Cars сообщает, что компания Zenuity, занимающаяся разработкой программного обеспечения для систем помощи водителю и систем автопилотирования, будет разделена на две части – данный шаг позволит максимизировать имеющийся на сегодняшний день потенциал

Volvo станет владельцем одной из новых компаний, основная задача которой будет заключатся в создании и коммерческой реализации программного обеспечения для систем автономного, беспилотного управления автомобилем.

Вторая компания будет интегрирована в структуру Veoneer, которая является поставщиком оборудования безопасности для автомобильной индустрии, – ее основным фокусом станет продолжение разработок и коммерческая реализация высокотехнологичных систем помощи водителю.

В настоящее время Zenuity это предприятие, владельцами которого в равных долях являются Volvo и Veoneer. В период совместного управления Zenuity разработала мощную программную платформу для высокотехнологичных систем помощи водителю и систем автопилотирования. Теперь обе стороны продолжат дальнейшие разработки на базе этой платформы.

Соглашение предусматривает, что под управление Volvo переходит операционная деятельность и сотрудники, базой для которых являются шведский Гетеборг и Шанхай в Китае. Операционная деятельность и коллективы в Германии и США переходят под управление Veoneer.

New Volvo V60 Cross Country exterior

Часть Zenuity, переходящая в собственность Volvo, сконцентрирует свою деятельность на разработках программного обеспечения беспилотного автономного управления, которое будет внедрено на автомобилях нового поколения, создаваемых на масштабируемой платформе Volvo SPA2. Несмотря на нахождение в собственности Volvo, новая компания будет вести отдельную от материнской компании деятельность и иметь собственные каналы распространения.

«Volvo Cars намерена интегрировать безопасные системы беспилотного автономного управления автомобилем на автомагистралях уже в следующем поколении своих моделей. Предоставление новой компании возможности полной концентрации на этих разработках должно содействовать реализации наших намерений», – комментирует соглашение президент Volvo Хокан Самуэльссон.

«Новая компания разработает безопасное и самое передовое программное обеспечение беспилотного автономного управления автомобилем, – отмечает генеральный директор Zenuity Деннис Нобелиус. – Мы считаем, что в будущем в мире будет существовать достаточно ограниченное число платформ программного обеспечения для автопилотирования. И мы намерены создать одну из таких платформ, которая войдет в число победителей в этом соревновании».

Начало деятельности новой компании запланировано не позже третьего квартала 2020 года.

