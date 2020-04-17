Bentley Blower сэра Тима Биркина переходит в цифровой формат

Bentley Blower сэра Тима Биркина переходит в цифровой формат
17 апреля 21:11 2020

Завершен важный этап в работе над проектом Bentley Blower Continuation. Специалистами создана цифровая модель в системе автоматизированного проектирования (CAD), которая послужит прототипом и техническим образцом для новых автомобилей

Анонсированная в прошлом году серия Blower Continuation состоит из 12 новых автомобилей Bentley Blower, каждый из них – точная реплика болида Team Blower 1929 года выпуска. Этим легендарным автомобилем управлял британский гонщик сэр Генри «Тим» Биркин, и на сегодняшний день эта модель является самым ценным и редким в мире автомобилем Bentley. Над производством автомобилей серии Continuation работает команда подразделения Bentley Mulliner Classic. Мастера также уже продемонстрировали свои исключительные навыки на недавно отреставрированном Bentley Corniche 1939 года, а сейчас совместно с командой экспертов по ретроавтомобилям занимаются подготовкой набора компонентов, необходимых для создания новой серии.

Bentley Blower

Все двенадцать будущих автомобилей уже нашли своих владельцев. Они будут переданы увлеченным коллекционерам по всему миру, а первые работы по сборке уникального «нулевого» прототипа (Car Zero) начнутся уже в ближайшее время.

Принадлежащий Bentley болид Team Blower был бережно разобран, а затем воссоздан в цифровом формате с помощью точного лазерного сканирования и тщательных измерений, выполненных вручную. Готовая CAD-модель размером более 2 Гб состоит из 630 узлов и 70 блоков.

Процесс разработки, основанный на данных сканирования и точных измерений, занял у двоих CAD-инженеров 1200 часов. В результате кропотливой работы впервые появилась полная цифровая модель Bentley 1920-х годов. Несмотря на то, что работы по сборке серии Continuation приостановлены из-за пандемии COVID-19, инженеры сумели закончить прототип, работая удаленно.

Bentley Blower

Помимо разработки и проектирования отдельных деталей, CAD-модель позволяет учитывать индивидуальные пожелания каждого клиента. Для этого команда дизайнеров Bentley создает точную полноцветную визуализацию на основе имеющейся модели. Технически автомобили серии Continuation будут полностью идентичны болиду Team Blower, при этом клиенты могут выбрать цветовую гамму и материалы внешней и внутренней отделки на свое усмотрение. Таким образом, автомобили будут визуально отличаться от оригинальной модели.

The Team Blowers

Всего по заказу сэра Биркина в конце 1920-х годов было выпущено четыре оригинальных болида Team Blower для участия в гонках. Все они победоносно выступали на гоночных трассах Европы. Больше всех прославился болид № 2 сэра Биркина с номерным знаком UU 5872, участвовавший в гонках «24 часа Ле-Мана» и сыгравший главную роль в победе заводской команды Bentley Speed Six в 1930 году. Именно этот Team Blower с номером шасси HB 3403, теперь принадлежащий Bentley, послужил прототипом для серии Continuation. Используя оригинальные формы для отливок и оснастку 1920-х годов, а также традиционные ручные инструменты наряду с последними технологиями производства, подразделение изготовит 12 наборов комплектующих, которые будут применены мастерами по ретроавтомобилям Bentley при создании новых Blower.

Bentley Blower

Затем оригинальный автомобиль будет разобран, специалисты выполнят тщательный осмотр и при необходимости проведут реставрационные работы. 90-летний автомобиль по-прежнему регулярно выезжает на дороги. В 2019 году его можно было увидеть на завершающем этапе гонки Mille Miglia. Он также преодолел подъем на холм во время Фестиваля Скорости в Гудвуде и участвовал в недавнем турне по побережью Калифорнии, включая парад в Лагуна Сека. Кульминацией стал Concours d’Elegance 2019 года в Пеббл-Бич, где он появился в компании двух других автомобилей из сохранившейся тройки Team Blower.

Bentley Blower

Подобно оригинальному Team Blower, каждый из новых автомобилей серии Continuation будет оснащен четырехцилиндровым 16-клапанным двигателем с алюминиевым картером, чугунными гильзами и несъемной чугунной головкой блока цилиндров. Турбонагнетатель станет точной копией разработанного Амхерстом Виллиерсом приводного нагнетателя Mk IV, который позволит двигателю объемом 4398 куб. см развивать 243 л. с. при 4200 об/мин. В конструкции автомобиля применены штампованная стальная рама с полуэллиптической рессорной подвеской и реплики амортизаторов Bentley & Draper. Другими элементами ходовой части станут воссозданные механические барабанные тормоза Bentley-Perrot диаметром 40 см и рулевой механизм с зубчатым сектором.

Bentley Mulliner – подразделение Bentley по кузовостроению и индивидуализации

История Mulliner начинается с производства кузовов в 1760 году, когда Фрэнсис Муллинер получил заказ на создание экипажей для Королевской почтовой службы. В 1870 году его внук Роберт основал компанию Mulliner London Limited, бизнес начал процветать благодаря развитию автомобилей с механическим управлением. В начале 1900-х годов в престижном лондонском районе Мейфэр был открыт первый выставочный зал.

Bentley Blower

В 1923 году на Olympia Show в Лондоне состоялась премьера совместной работы Генри Джервиса Муллинера, сына Роберта Муллинера, и Bentley. Это был 3,5-литровый автомобиль, собранный на заказ. В последующие десятилетия Муллинер продолжал заниматься созданием кузовов для Bentley, а в 1959 году связь между двумя компаниями была окончательно закреплена, и ателье Mulliner официально стало частью Bentley.

Сегодня ателье Bentley Mulliner располагается на заводе Bentley в городе Крю и представляет три направления деятельности:

  • Подразделение Bentley Mulliner Classic реализует проект Blower Continuation и реставрацию Corniche 1939 года, завершенную ранее.
  • Подразделение Bentley Mulliner Collections занимается персонализацией автомобилей и обеспечивает индивидуальный сервис владельцам Bentley.
  • Подразделение Bentley Mulliner Coachbuilt создает уникальную лимитированную серию кузовов, изготовленных по индивидуальным пожеланиям клиентов. В том числе специалисты подразделения работают над новым Bentley Mulliner Bacalar.

