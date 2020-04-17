Bentley Blower сэра Тима Биркина переходит в цифровой формат

\u0417\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u043c Bentley Blower Continuation. \u0421\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f (CAD), \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0446\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439\r\n\u0410\u043d\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044f Blower Continuation \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u0437 12\u00a0\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Bentley Blower, \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0438\u0445 \u2013 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u0430 Team Blower 1929 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430. \u042d\u0442\u0438\u043c \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u043b \u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a \u0441\u044d\u0440 \u0413\u0435\u043d\u0440\u0438 \u00ab\u0422\u0438\u043c\u00bb \u0411\u0438\u0440\u043a\u0438\u043d, \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c \u044d\u0442\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0446\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0434\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c Bentley. \u041d\u0430\u0434 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 Continuation \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Bentley Mulliner Classic. \u041c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u044b\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c Bentley Corniche 1939 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0412\u0441\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0446\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432. \u041e\u043d\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0443\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443, \u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0435 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u00ab\u043d\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e\u00bb \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 (Car Zero) \u043d\u0430\u0447\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f.\r\n\r\n\u041f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0434\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0439 Bentley \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434 Team Blower \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0431\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d, \u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d \u0432 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043b\u0430\u0437\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0442\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e. \u0413\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f CAD-\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 2 \u0413\u0431 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u0437 630 \u0443\u0437\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0438 70 \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432.\r\n\r\n\u041f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0437\u0430\u043d\u044f\u043b \u0443 \u0434\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 CAD-\u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 1200 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Bentley 1920-\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u0435\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 Continuation \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0438\u0437-\u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0438 COVID-19, \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0441\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f, \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044f \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0439, CAD-\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 Bentley \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439\u0441\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u0422\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 Continuation \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u0443 Team Blower, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0433\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0443 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438.\r\nThe Team Blowers\r\n\u0412\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0441\u044d\u0440\u0430 \u0411\u0438\u0440\u043a\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435 1920-\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u0430 Team Blower \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0445 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u044b. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434 \u2116 2 \u0441\u044d\u0440\u0430 \u0411\u0438\u0440\u043a\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c UU 5872, \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u00ab24 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0430 \u041b\u0435-\u041c\u0430\u043d\u0430\u00bb \u0438 \u0441\u044b\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b Bentley Speed Six \u0432 1930 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u0418\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 Team Blower \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0448\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438 HB 3403, \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0434\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0439 Bentley, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u043b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 Continuation. \u0418\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044f \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e\u043a \u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0443 1920-\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442 12 \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c Bentley \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 Blower.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0417\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d, \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0442 \u0442\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b. 90-\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0435\u0437\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438. \u0412 2019\u00a0\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u043c \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 Mille Miglia. \u041e\u043d \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u044a\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043c \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0424\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u044f \u0421\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0413\u0443\u0434\u0432\u0443\u0434\u0435 \u0438 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0432 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0442\u0443\u0440\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0436\u044c\u044e \u041a\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0434 \u0432 \u041b\u0430\u0433\u0443\u043d\u0430 \u0421\u0435\u043a\u0430. \u041a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b Concours d\u2019Elegance 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u041f\u0435\u0431\u0431\u043b-\u0411\u0438\u0447, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u043e\u043d \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0439\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438 Team Blower.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u041f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 Team Blower, \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 Continuation \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c 16-\u043a\u043b\u0430\u043f\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0441 \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0443\u0433\u0443\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0433\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0443\u0433\u0443\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0422\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0433\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043f\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0410\u043c\u0445\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0412\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0433\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f Mk IV, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 4398 \u043a\u0443\u0431. \u0441\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c 243 \u043b. \u0441. \u043f\u0440\u0438 4200 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d. \u0412 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0448\u0442\u0430\u043c\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0430\u043c\u0430 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u044d\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u043c\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 Bentley & Draper. \u0414\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u0430 Bentley-Perrot \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c 40 \u0441\u043c \u0438 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u043c \u0441 \u0437\u0443\u0431\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c.\r\nBentley Mulliner \u2013 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Bentley \u043f\u043e \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438\r\n\u0418\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f Mulliner \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0432 \u0432 1760 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0424\u0440\u044d\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0441 \u041c\u0443\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0440 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u043a\u0438\u043f\u0430\u0436\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u041a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431\u044b. \u0412 1870 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0443\u043a \u0420\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e Mulliner London Limited, \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c. \u0412 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0435 1900-\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043b\u043e\u043d\u0434\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0439\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u041c\u0435\u0439\u0444\u044d\u0440 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043b.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0412 1923 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043d\u0430 Olympia Show \u0432 \u041b\u043e\u043d\u0434\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0413\u0435\u043d\u0440\u0438 \u0414\u0436\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430 \u041c\u0443\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u0441\u044b\u043d\u0430 \u0420\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u041c\u0443\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u0438 Bentley. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b 3,5-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437. \u0412 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u044f \u041c\u0443\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0440 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u043b \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043b\u044f Bentley, \u0430 \u0432 1959 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u044c \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430, \u0438 \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 Mulliner \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e Bentley.\r\n\r\n\u0421\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 Bentley Mulliner \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 Bentley \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u041a\u0440\u044e \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0435\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438:\r\n\r\n \t\u041f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Bentley Mulliner Classic \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 Blower Continuation \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e Corniche 1939 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435.\r\n \t\u041f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Bentley Mulliner Collections \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u043c Bentley.\r\n \t\u041f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Bentley Mulliner Coachbuilt \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043b\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044e \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0432, \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0412 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c Bentley Mulliner Bacalar.