Порядок наказания за нарушение правил самоизоляции оспорен в суде
13 апреля 21:11 2020

Электронная слежка не может быть основанием для штрафов, утверждают истцы

Главы московских муниципальных округов Гагаринский и Якиманка Елена Русакова и Андрей Морев, а также муниципальные депутаты Николай Бобринский (Раменки) и Юрий Рейнхиммель (Мещанский) подали в Мосгорсуд иск, в котором требуют признать недействующими недавно внесенные в московский Кодекс об административных правонарушениях (КоАП) поправки, позволяющие штрафовать за нарушение «режима повышенной готовности» с помощью камер видеонаблюдения и геолокации (п 1.1 ст 16.6). При этом предполагается, что выносить такие штрафы система будет заочно – в том же режиме, в котором сейчас выписывают штрафы за нарушения правил дорожного движения, зафиксированные видеокамерами.

Поправка была принята Мосгордумой 31 марта и вступила в силу с 1 апреля. Истцы утверждают, что такая процедура привлечения к административной ответственности граждан, не соблюдающих противовирусные ограничения, противоречит федеральному Кодексу об административных правонарушениях, который в принципе не предусматривает специального порядка возбуждения дел по результатам распознавания лиц и геолокации (он распространяется только на нарушения правил дорожного движения и благоустройства). Между тем установление порядка производства по делам об административных правонарушениях – исключительная прерогатива федерального законодателя, подчеркивается в иске.

Его авторы также напоминают, что федеральный закон содержит исчерпывающий перечень оснований для обработки биометрических данных граждан без их согласия и такого основания, как защита от чрезвычайных ситуаций, в нем нет. Кроме того, отмечают депутаты, возможность назначения штрафа с помощью систем слежки без личного участия привлекаемого к ответственности лица нарушает право на защиту и на личное участие в рассмотрении дела, а также право не доказывать свою невиновность.

видеонаблюдение

Фото: Максим Шипенков / EPA / ТАСС

Заявители не возражают против самих штрафов как меры обеспечения противоэпидемических мероприятий, подчеркивает Бобринский. Протест вызывает именно сама процедура привлечения к ответственности по результатам электронной слежки, которая чревата многочисленными злоупотреблениями. Помимо прочего, отмечает он, нет никаких данных о корректности работы системы распознавания лиц:

«Например, на сайте мэрии Москвы предлагается загрузить свою фотографию. А если загрузить фотографию другого человека – штрафовать будут его?»

Иск был направлен в суд 10 апреля через электронную канцелярию, рассказал Бобринский. В картотеке Мосгорсуда он пока не зарегистрирован.

Пресс-служба Мосгордумы и руководитель пресс-службы мэра и правительства Москвы Гульнара Пенькова не ответили оперативно на запрос, сообщают Ведомости.

Еще минувшей зимой столичные власти отрицали существование системы распознавания лиц. Так, в отзыве на иск москвички Алены Поповой, требовавшей запретить применение этой системы в ходе массовых мероприятий, департамент  информационных технологий правительства Москвы сообщал, что личность гражданина устанавливают исключительно сотрудники уполномоченных органов, в  отсутствие же процесса идентификации личности видеоизображения граждан не могут считаться биометрическими персональными данными.

Действительно, в кодексе Москвы биометрические данные, полученные с использованием камер наблюдения, впервые упоминаются как способ получения доказательства для привлечения к ответственности, подтверждает адвокат «Роскомсвободы» Саркис Дарбинян. На уровне федерального законодательства этот вопрос вообще никак не урегулирован. Да и в нормативных документах правительства Москвы до сих пор существовало только  постановление, которым утверждено положение о государственной информационной системе «Единый центр хранения и обработки данных». То есть систему распознавания могли использовать только для какой-то оперативной работы. И с этой точки зрения шансы добиться признания незаконными новых положений кодекса достаточно велики, предполагает эксперт. Однако, скорее всего, федеральный законодатель в ближайшее время просто легализует московские нововведения, приняв необходимые поправки в федеральный КоАП, законы о персональных данных, о полиции и т. д. И это страшно, предупреждает Дарбинян, потому что такие нововведения появятся в законе уже не как временная мера: коронавирус пройдет, а это – нет.

