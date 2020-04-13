Порядок наказания за нарушение правил самоизоляции оспорен в суде

\u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0436\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0448\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0444\u043e\u0432, \u0443\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442\u00a0\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0446\u044b\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0413\u043b\u0430\u0432\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0443\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043f\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0432 \u0413\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u042f\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u0415\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0420\u0443\u0441\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0410\u043d\u0434\u0440\u0435\u0439 \u041c\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0432, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u0443\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043f\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u043f\u0443\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044b \u041d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0439 \u0411\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 (\u0420\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0438) \u0438 \u042e\u0440\u0438\u0439 \u0420\u0435\u0439\u043d\u0445\u0438\u043c\u043c\u0435\u043b\u044c (\u041c\u0435\u0449\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439) \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u041c\u043e\u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0441\u0443\u0434 \u0438\u0441\u043a, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u041a\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043a\u0441 \u043e\u0431 \u0430\u0434\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 (\u041a\u043e\u0410\u041f) \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0448\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0444\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u00ab\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u00bb \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0431\u043b\u044e\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0433\u0435\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 (\u043f 1.1 \u0441\u0442 16.6). \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432\u044b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0448\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0444\u044b \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u2013 \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0436\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0448\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0444\u044b \u0437\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0437\u0430\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u041f\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0442\u0430 \u041c\u043e\u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0434\u0443\u043c\u043e\u0439\u00a031 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0443 \u0441 1 \u0430\u043f\u0440\u0435\u043b\u044f.\u00a0\u0418\u0441\u0442\u0446\u044b \u0443\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a \u0430\u0434\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u00a0\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u043d, \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043b\u044e\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445\u00a0\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f,\u00a0\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442 \u0444\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u041a\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0443 \u043e\u0431 \u0430\u0434\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043f\u0435\u00a0\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0431\u0443\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u00a0\u0434\u0435\u043b \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043b\u0438\u0446 \u0438 \u0433\u0435\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438\u00a0(\u043e\u043d \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u00a0\u0438 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430). \u041c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0442\u0435\u043c \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043c \u043e\u0431 \u0430\u0434\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u2013 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u0444\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0435.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0415\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435\u00a0\u043d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u00a0\u0444\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d \u0441\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043f\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u0438\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u043d \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0438\u044f \u0438\u00a0\u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043a\u0430\u043a\u00a0\u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0430 \u043e\u0442 \u0447\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0432\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u0432 \u043d\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0435\u0442. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0434\u0435\u043f\u0443\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044b, \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0448\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0430 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0436\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043b\u0438\u0446\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0443 \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0417\u0430\u044f\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0445 \u0448\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0444\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043c\u0435\u0440\u044b \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043e\u044d\u043f\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0411\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0430\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0436\u043a\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0447\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0430 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0437\u043b\u043e\u0443\u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e, \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u043d, \u043d\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043b\u0438\u0446:\r\n\r\n\r\n\u00ab\u041d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 \u043c\u044d\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u0444\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u044e. \u0410 \u0435\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0444\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u044e \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0447\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043a\u0430 \u2013 \u0448\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0444\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0435\u0433\u043e?\u00bb\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0418\u0441\u043a \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0441\u0443\u0434 10 \u0430\u043f\u0440\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0440\u0438\u044e, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b \u0411\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439. \u0412 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0435 \u041c\u043e\u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0441\u0443\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u043d \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u041f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441-\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431\u0430 \u041c\u043e\u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0434\u0443\u043c\u044b \u0438 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441-\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431\u044b \u043c\u044d\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u044b \u0413\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0430 \u041f\u0435\u043d\u044c\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441, \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0412\u0435\u0434\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0415\u0449\u0435 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0437\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0446\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043b\u0438\u0446. \u0422\u0430\u043a, \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043a \u043c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u0438\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0410\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u041f\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439, \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0432 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0439, \u0434\u0435\u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u00a0 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u044b \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u043b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0443\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432, \u0432\u00a0 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u043d \u043d\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0431\u0438\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438.\r\n\u0414\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0435 \u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u044b \u0431\u0438\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440 \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043b\u044e\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u00a0\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u0434\u0432\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0442 \u00ab\u0420\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0441\u0432\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u044b\u00bb \u0421\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0441 \u0414\u0430\u0440\u0431\u0438\u043d\u044f\u043d. \u041d\u0430 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435 \u0444\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441 \u0432\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435 \u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0435 \u0443\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d. \u0414\u0430 \u0438 \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u044b \u0434\u043e \u0441\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0440 \u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e\u00a0 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c \u0443\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0443\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u00ab\u0415\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445\u00bb.\u00a0\u0422\u043e \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439-\u0442\u043e \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b. \u0418 \u0441 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0437\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0448\u0430\u043d\u0441\u044b \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u00a0\u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442. \u041e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e, \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e, \u0444\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0432 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u0444\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439\u00a0\u041a\u043e\u0410\u041f, \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u044b \u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445, \u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0442. \u0434. \u0418 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0448\u043d\u043e, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0414\u0430\u0440\u0431\u0438\u043d\u044f\u043d, \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u00a0\u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u00a0\u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430:\u00a0\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0442, \u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u2013 \u043d\u0435\u0442.