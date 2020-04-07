Bentley Mulliner Bacalar: неповторимый до последнего стежка

Bentley Mulliner Bacalar: неповторимый до последнего стежка
07 апреля 11:11 2020

Новый Bacalar – первая модель в линейке Coachbuilt («На заказ») кузовного ателье Bentley Mulliner, которая предоставляет 12 будущим владельцам неограниченные возможности выражения индивидуальных предпочтений, облаченных в форму исключительного Gran Turismo с открытым верхом

Пока работа над новой роскошной моделью приостановлена до открытия штаб-квартиры Bentley в Крю, процесс разработки уникальной спецификации, создаваемой на заказ для каждого экземпляра, уже может быть начат.

Ни одна внешняя панель кузова Bacalar не используется в других моделях Bentley. Bacalar является истинным воплощением мастерства исполнения, а вид эксклюзивных элементов внутренней отделки ограничивается только воображением клиентов.

Дизайн каждого из 12 Bacalar будет тщательно проработан командой Bentley Mulliner вместе с клиентами. Не использовавшиеся до сих пор варианты цветов кузова, элементы экстерьера и материалы отделки салона составляют основу уникальности моделей, создаваемых на заказ старейшим кузовным ателье.

Каждая деталь была разработана с особой тщательностью, так что клиентам потребуется некоторое время, чтобы раскрыть все особенности уникального Gran Turismo.

Чтобы продемонстрировать разнообразие возможных тем и вариантов, специалисты Bentley Mulliner создали шесть примеров спецификации Bacalar. Эти примеры иллюстрируют некоторые особенности и формы, которые могут использоваться при создании эксклюзивных Bacalar.

Мария Малдер, руководитель подразделения по разработке цветов и отделки Bentley, комментирует:

«Каждый из шести созданных нами примеров спецификаций имеет собственную индивидуальность и цель. Но их все объединяет одно – только Bacalar может отразить столь высокий уровень индивидуализации и внимания к деталям».

«Независимо от вашего индивидуального стиля, будь то спецификация вашего Bacalar с жёлтым (Yellow Flame) цветом кузова, полученным с использованием шелухи рисовых зёрен, или более сдержанным зелёным (Moss Green) цветом, отражающим историю этого исключительного автомобиля, или разработка собственного варианта окантовки или уникального сочетания тканей – при создании вашего Bacalar всё это возможно».

Специально разработанный пигмент, получаемый с использованием рисовой шелухи, усиливает эффект «металлик», подчеркивает форму и контуры элементов кузова Bacalar ручной работы. Этот пигмент может применяться для создания неограниченного количества цветов лакокрасочного покрытия.

Создание индивидуального варианта окантовки будет частью личного вклада каждого владельца в создание своего автомобиля. Эти элементы отделки могут индивидуализироваться в широчайшем диапазоне, чтобы подчеркнуть уникальные особенности, сочетания цветов и неповторимые рельефные поверхности, создаваемые тиснением – например, подписи клиента или любого другого рисунка.

Совместное создание эксклюзивных сочетаний тканей с использованием многовековых традиций в сотрудничестве со старейшей британской текстильной фабрикой представляет собой еще одну уникальную возможность индивидуализации внутренней отделки Bacalar.

Clerkenwell

Clerkenwell – эта линия пронизана духом гоночной трассы Brooklands, на которой соревновались первые Bentley, и олицетворяет современный свободный стиль, в котором нашло отражение великое гоночное наследие Британии. Это название относится к Центральному лондонскому району Клеркенуэлл, где находится коллекция старейших образцов архитектуры, а также живут известные творческие личности.

Акцентируя внимание на классическом контрасте темно-зеленого и коричневого цветов, уникальный цвет кузова Moss Green гармонично сочетается с цветами внутренней отделки: зеленым Cumbrian Green и золотистым Golden Oak цветами кожи, прострочкой желтого цвета Saddle и челтнемским твидом. Еще один контрастирующий элемент в новой концепции салона – шпон Honey Larch. Элементы внешней отделки, окрашенные в цвет Dark Bronze Glass, служат связующим звеном между цветовыми решениями кузова и салона.

Bacalar Clerkenwell

Bacalar Clerkenwell

Menlo

Бросая вызов и раздвигая границы возможного до масштабов, которые могут изменить мир, специалисты кузовного ателье создали спецификацию в духе Menlo. Она названа в честь парка Менло, Пало Альто (США, Калифорния), где великие предприниматели основали ведущие высокотехнологичные компании.

Яркий и безошибочно узнаваемый цвет Cobalt «пронизывает» спецификацию Menlo, определяя внешний облик автомобиля и создавая эксклюзивную атмосферу в салоне. Контрастирующая черная кожа Beluga с акцентами ярко-желтого цвета Cyber Yellow в полной мере отражает характер элементов и поверхностей интерьера. Отделка ультрасовременным материалом алькантара Anthracite дополнена деталями из дерева с отделкой «рояльный лак».

Bacalar Menlo

Bacalar Menlo

Fulton

В каждой детали реализованы экстраординарные решения, адресованные тем, кто ценит и создает нечто исключительное, понятное лишь посвященным. При создании этой спецификации дизайнеры вдохновлялись районом Чикаго Фултон Ривер.

Глубокий, ностальгический красный цвет кузова Lacquer Red, создающий таинственную игру света и тени, раскрывает все грани дизайна Bacalar. Редкий шпон Riverwood с открытыми порами из 5000-летней древесины и дерево с отделкой «рояльный лак» в сочетании с перфорированной кожей Mulliner Beluga и красными акцентами Hotspur подчеркивают преемственность поколений. Глянцевые черные элементы отделки и материал алькантара черного цвета Beluga делают облик автомобиля еще более элегантным.

Bacalar Fulton

Bacalar Fulton

Greenwich

В этой спецификации причудливо переплетаются минимализм современности и великое историческое наследие. Здесь все пронизано духом мастерства английских сельских жителей – лондонский Гринвич является одним из самых зеленых районов, постоянно развивающимся, но никогда не забывающим о своих корнях.

Новый эксклюзивный серый цвет New Grey отражает все то, что связано с Гринвичем – классика, находящаяся в постоянном развитии. Элементы отделки из кожи каштанового оттенка Cricket Ball передают характерный дух Британии. Их гармонично дополняют детали из серого твида. Древесина Riverwood с открытыми порами в сочетании с глянцевой древесиной Riverwood также отражает контраст нового и старого. Черные матовые акценты и контрастные элементы Camel создают завершенный и гармоничный образ.

Bacalar Greenwich

Bacalar Greenwich

Brickell

Спецификация Brickell стала символом финансового района Майами с высокими небоскребами, роскошными апартаментами, художественными галереями и бутиками.

Brickell – смелое заявление о намерениях, наиболее сильно проявляющееся в новой концепции серебристого цвета Atom Silver, контрастирующего с яркими акцентами в экстерьере и интерьере в рамках новой концепции Hyperactive. Кожа Brunel наряду с отделкой шпоном крупнопористого реликтового тополя Riverwood и шпоном с отделкой «рояльный лак» привносит в атмосферу салона еще большее чувство уверенности. Серый твид делает образ еще более роскошным и изысканным.

Bacalar Brickell

Bacalar Brickell

Randwick (демонстрационный автомобиль)

Это автомобиль ручной работы, создан для того, чтобы вызывать благоговейный трепет, провоцировать разговоры и искать единомышленников – именно поэтому специалисты Bentley выбрали Randwick в качестве демонстрационного автомобиля. Цвет кузова Randwick напоминает мерцающие лучи солнца, которые можно увидеть в престижном районе Сиднея – Рэндвике.

Желтый цвет Yellow Flame визуально увеличивает длину автомобиля, а глянцевые черные акценты раскрывают все особенности дизайна. Эта тема продолжена во внутренней отделке, где черная кожа Beluga и серый твид контрастируют с яркими акцентами Khamun. Темная бронза придает акцентам эксклюзивный и уникальный вид – такая отделка на автомобилях Bentley еще никогда не использовалась. Классическое сочетание шпона из крупнопористого реликтового тополя Riverwood и шпона с отделкой «рояльный лак» придают внутренней отделке завершенности.

Bacalar Randwick

Bacalar Randwick

Конкурс «Создай свой Bacalar»

Компания Bentley также запускает конкурс design-your-own Bacalar на канале @BentleyComms в социальной сети Twitter. И взрослые, и дети могут загрузить шаблон внешнего вида и салона Bacalar, которые затем можно индивидуализировать. Лучшие образцы дизайна, которые поступят в @BentleyComms, изучит команда дизайнеров Bentley и опубликует варианты победителей на своем канале с комментариями.

