Bentley Mulliner Bacalar: неповторимый до последнего стежка

\u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Bacalar \u2013 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0435 Coachbuilt (\u00ab\u041d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u00bb) \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 Bentley Mulliner, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 12 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e Gran Turismo \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b\u043c \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043e\u043c\r\n\u041f\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431-\u043a\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0440\u044b Bentley \u0432 \u041a\u0440\u044e, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043a\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0440\u0430, \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u0442.\r\n\r\n\u041d\u0438 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u044f\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 Bacalar \u043d\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445 Bentley. Bacalar \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430 \u0432\u0438\u0434 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432.\r\n\r\n\u0414\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0437 12 Bacalar \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0439 Bentley Mulliner \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u041d\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0435\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e \u0441\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0440 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430, \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u043c \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435.\r\n\r\n\u041a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0441 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e Gran Turismo.\r\n\r\n\u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b Bentley Mulliner \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Bacalar. \u042d\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0438\u043b\u043b\u044e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 Bacalar.\r\n\r\n\u041c\u0430\u0440\u0438\u044f \u041c\u0430\u043b\u0434\u0435\u0440, \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 Bentley, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442:\r\n\u00ab\u041a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c. \u041d\u043e \u0438\u0445 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e \u2013 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e Bacalar \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044f\u043c\u00bb.\r\n\r\n\u00ab\u041d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0431\u0443\u0434\u044c \u0442\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0432\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e Bacalar \u0441 \u0436\u0451\u043b\u0442\u044b\u043c (Yellow Flame) \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0448\u0435\u043b\u0443\u0445\u0438 \u0440\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0451\u0440\u0435\u043d, \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0437\u0435\u043b\u0451\u043d\u044b\u043c (Moss Green) \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c, \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u2013 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e Bacalar \u0432\u0441\u0451 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u00bb.\r\n\u0421\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0438\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0440\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0448\u0435\u043b\u0443\u0445\u0438, \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u00ab\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043a\u00bb, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 Bacalar \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0438\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043b\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f.\r\n\r\n\u0421\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u042d\u0442\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435\u0444\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0438\u0441\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u2013 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0430.\r\n\r\n\u0421\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0442\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u0430\u0431\u0440\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 Bacalar.\r\nClerkenwell\r\nClerkenwell \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u0430 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b Brooklands, \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 Bentley, \u0438 \u043e\u043b\u0438\u0446\u0435\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u043b\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0435 \u0411\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043b\u043e\u043d\u0434\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0440\u0430\u0439\u043e\u043d\u0443 \u041a\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0435\u043d\u0443\u044d\u043b\u043b, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0446\u043e\u0432 \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0436\u0438\u0432\u0443\u0442 \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438.\r\n\r\n\u0410\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e-\u0437\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 Moss Green \u0433\u0430\u0440\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438: \u0437\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b\u043c Cumbrian Green \u0438 \u0437\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043c Golden Oak \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 Saddle \u0438 \u0447\u0435\u043b\u0442\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0442\u0432\u0438\u0434\u043e\u043c. \u0415\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u2013 \u0448\u043f\u043e\u043d Honey Larch. \u042d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438, \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 Dark Bronze Glass, \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0430\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0437\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430.\r\n\r\n\r\nMenlo\r\n\u0411\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u044f \u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0446\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0432, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0438\u0440, \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0432 \u0434\u0443\u0445\u0435 Menlo. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u041c\u0435\u043d\u043b\u043e, \u041f\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0410\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e (\u0421\u0428\u0410, \u041a\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u044f), \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438.\r\n\r\n\u042f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u0448\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 Cobalt \u00ab\u043f\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u00bb \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e Menlo, \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u044f \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435. \u041a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430 Beluga \u0441 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u043e-\u0436\u0435\u043b\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 Cyber Yellow \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430. \u041e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0430 \u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0430\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0430 Anthracite \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430 \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u00ab\u0440\u043e\u044f\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043b\u0430\u043a\u00bb.\r\n\r\n\r\nFulton\r\n\u0412 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043e\u0440\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430\u0434\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u043c, \u043a\u0442\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u0447\u0442\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435, \u043f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u0448\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0432\u044f\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u044f\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0439\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0427\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0433\u043e \u0424\u0443\u043b\u0442\u043e\u043d \u0420\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440.\r\n\r\n\u0413\u043b\u0443\u0431\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439, \u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 Lacquer Red, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0442\u0430\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u0433\u0440\u0443 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 Bacalar. \u0420\u0435\u0434\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0448\u043f\u043e\u043d Riverwood \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0437 5000-\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u00ab\u0440\u043e\u044f\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043b\u0430\u043a\u00bb \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0439 Mulliner Beluga \u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 Hotspur \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0435\u043c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u0413\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b \u0430\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0430 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 Beluga \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c.\r\n\r\n\r\nGreenwich\r\n\u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0443\u0434\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0435. \u0417\u0434\u0435\u0441\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043e \u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0430\u043d\u0433\u043b\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u2013 \u043b\u043e\u043d\u0434\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0413\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0432\u0438\u0447 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0439\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f, \u043d\u043e \u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0431\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044f\u0445.\r\n\r\n\u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 New Grey \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0442\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u0413\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0432\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043c \u2013 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043a\u0430, \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0438. \u042d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0448\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0430 Cricket Ball \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0443\u0445 \u0411\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u0418\u0445 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430. \u0414\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0438\u043d\u0430 Riverwood \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0439 Riverwood \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e. \u0427\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b Camel \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437.\r\n\r\n\r\nBrickell\r\n\u0421\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f Brickell \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0432\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0439\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u041c\u0430\u0439\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0445\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0433\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0435\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438.\r\n\r\nBrickell \u2013 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e \u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 Atom Silver, \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 Hyperactive. \u041a\u043e\u0436\u0430 Brunel \u043d\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443 \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0448\u043f\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044f Riverwood \u0438 \u0448\u043f\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u00ab\u0440\u043e\u044f\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043b\u0430\u043a\u00bb \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0421\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0432\u0438\u0434 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0438\u0437\u044b\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c.\r\n\r\n\r\nRandwick (\u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c)\r\n\u042d\u0442\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0432\u044b\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0442, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u044b \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u043e\u043c\u044b\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u2013 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b Bentley \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438 Randwick \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0426\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 Randwick \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u0446\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0446\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0439\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0421\u0438\u0434\u043d\u0435\u044f \u2013 \u0420\u044d\u043d\u0434\u0432\u0438\u043a\u0435.\r\n\r\n\u0416\u0435\u043b\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 Yellow Flame \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0430 \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430. \u042d\u0442\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0435, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430 Beluga \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0432\u0438\u0434 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0441 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 Khamun. \u0422\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434 \u2013 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445 Bentley \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c. \u041a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0448\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044f Riverwood \u0438 \u0448\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u00ab\u0440\u043e\u044f\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043b\u0430\u043a\u00bb \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u041a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441 \u00ab\u0421\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 Bacalar\u00bb\r\n\u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Bentley \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441 design-your-own Bacalar \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0435 @BentleyComms \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438 Twitter. \u0418 \u0432\u0437\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043b\u044b\u0435, \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0448\u0430\u0431\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 Bacalar, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c. \u041b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0446\u044b \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u044f\u0442 \u0432 @BentleyComms, \u0438\u0437\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 Bentley \u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u043a\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438.