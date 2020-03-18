Renault Россия начинает сезонную сервисную кампанию

\u0421 14 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 Renault \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\r\n\u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Renault \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0436 \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0439 500 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0445\u043b\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441 \u043d\u0430 50% \u0434\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0432\u043b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b Renault \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0439 1000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0439 \u0428\u0438\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0441 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043b\u044e\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0438\u043c\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0441\u044c \u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d.\r\n\r\nRenault \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0423\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439, \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u0433\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430 999 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0421\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044f\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443 \u0438 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u044b \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441.\r\n\r\n\u0412 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0434 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u0433\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0443, \u0436\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0443 \u0430\u043c\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0438 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e 30% \u043e\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438.\r\n\r\n\u0412\u043d\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441-\u0421\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u044b - \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b (\u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0443 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435). \u00a0\u0417\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d, \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0432 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0443 \u0438 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0430 \u043a \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0443 Renault.