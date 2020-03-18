Renault Россия начинает сезонную сервисную кампанию

Renault Россия начинает сезонную сервисную кампанию
18 марта 09:11 2020

С 14 марта 2020 года Renault Россия объявляет о специальных условиях на актуальный для весеннего периода шинный сервис

В рамках кампании все владельцы автомобилей Renault при обращении в официальную дилерскую сеть могут произвести шиномонтаж с выгодой 500 рублей и приобрести чехлы для хранения колес на 50% дешевле рекомендованной стоимости. Кроме этого, клиенты Renault с выгодой 1000 рублей могут воспользоваться услугой Шинный отель, которая позволит безопасно и с соблюдением технологии сохранить зимние шины на территории ближайшего дилерского центра на весь летний сезон.

Renault Россия также объявляет новую акцию Уверенность весной, во время которой можно пройти диагностику ходовой части всего за 999 рублей. Специалисты дилерского центра произведут визуальный осмотр тормозной системы автомобиля, проверят подвеску и углы установки колес.

В период действия этой акции всех клиентов, которые проходят диагностику, ждут особые условия на замену амортизаторов, тормозной системы и сцепления с выгодой до 30% от рекомендованный стоимости.

Вне зависимости от сезонных кампаний, владельцы автомобилей любого возраста могут подобрать подходящие Комплекс-Сервисы – программы максимально выгодных рекомендованных цен на самые распространенные сервисные работы (замену масла, систему кондиционирования, тормозную систему и другие).  Записаться на сервис можно на сайте в режиме онлайн, выбрав удобную дату и время визита к любому официальному дилеру Renault.

На тему:

  Article "tagged" as:
Renaultсервис
  Категории:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Продуктовые обновления от Federal-Mogul Motorparts

Продуктовые обновления от Federal-Mogul Motorparts 0

Выпущена спецверсия пикапа Toyota Hilux для ралли

Выпущена спецверсия пикапа Toyota Hilux для ралли 0

На Парижском автосалоне Lexus представил первый в истории бренда компактный кроссовер UX, который выйдет на российский рынок в январе 2019 года

На Парижском автосалоне Lexus представил первый в истории бренда компактный кроссовер UX, который выйдет на российский рынок в январе 2019 года 0

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Only registered users can comment.