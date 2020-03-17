Открытие нового дилерского центра Lexus в Санкт-Петербурге

Открытие нового дилерского центра Lexus в Санкт-Петербурге
17 марта 09:11 2020

Открылся третий в Санкт-Петербурге официальный дилерский центр бренда Lexus

Он расположился в удобном для клиентов месте, вблизи крупного торгово-развлекательного центра по адресу: Шоссейная ул., 58А, посёлок Бугры, Ленинградская область. В двухэтажном шоу-руме Лексус Парнас общей площадью 1536,9 м2 представлен полный модельный ряд бренда в России.

Площадь сервисной зоны Лексус Парнас составляет 706,3 кв. м2., она включает пост прямой приемки автомобилей и два поста мойки. В ближайшее время сервисная зона будет расширена до 1176,7 м2, на которых разместятся слесарные посты Lexus. На данный момент под слесарные работы выделено 7 постов на территории действующего сервисного центра Тойота Центр Парнас.

Lexus традиционно уделяет особое внимание индивидуальному подходу к каждому клиенту. В Лексус Парнас предусмотрено всё для комфортного отдыха или работы во время его посещения. Новый дилерский центр построен в соответствии с реализуемой концепцией корпоративных стандартов «Лексус 2020». В ее основе лежит философия дизайна “L-finesse”, которая подразумевает гармонию передовых технологий и утонченности многовековой японской эстетики. Интригующая элегантность философии “L-finesse” заключается в том, что каждый элемент дизайна соединяет состояние движения и спокойствия. Интерьер дилерского центра эксклюзивен и динамичен, мебель выполнена по оригинальным чертежам, а в отделке использованы новые и современные материалы.

Дилерский центр Lexus

Лексус – Парнас оснащен передовыми цифровыми технологиями. Цифровой шоу-рум объединяет в себе лучшее из двух миров — цифровую презентацию продукта и личный контакт с клиентом. В клиентской зоне размещены интерактивные экраны, которые познакомят гостей с брендом и его ценностями, новыми автомобилями в модельном ряду, информацией о ближайших мероприятиях и действующих в дилерском центре специальных предложениях, а также позволят клиентам наблюдать за ремонтом своего автомобиля в режиме онлайн.

Процесс презентации автомобиля и личная коммуникация менеджера отдела продаж также поддерживаются с помощью интерактивных устройств.  После покупки, на специальном экране в комнате выдачи автомобиля, владелец нового автомобиля имеет возможность более детально познакомиться с купленной моделью и спектром услуг дилерского центра по послепродажному обслуживанию – например, системами безопасности, особенностями гарантийной политики проведения технического осмотра.

Лексус Парнас предлагает клиентам широкий спектр сопутствующих услуг: выгодные программы кредитования от Тойота Банк, лизинг, обмен автомобилей с пробегом на новые автомобили в рамках программы Lexus Trade-in, страхование, удалённое урегулирование убытков, установка дополнительного оборудования и охранных систем, тест-драйв, гарантийное и послегарантийное обслуживание автомобилей Lexus.

Дилерский центр Lexus

На территории нового дилерского центра расположился Lexus Boutique, где клиенты могут ознакомиться с актуальными линейками стильных и практичных оригинальных аксессуаров и предметов одежды из коллекций Lexus Boutique и приобрести их.

На тему:

  Article "tagged" as:
Lexusдилерский центрСанкт-Петербург
  Категории:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Платная парковка атакует!

Платная парковка атакует! 3

Порядка 2 тыс. остановок городского транспорта появятся в Москве в 2019 году

Порядка 2 тыс. остановок городского транспорта появятся в Москве в 2019 году

Машина без ключа

Машина без ключа 10

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Only registered users can comment.