Открытие нового дилерского центра Lexus в Санкт-Петербурге

\u041e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0421\u0430\u043d\u043a\u0442-\u041f\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0431\u0443\u0440\u0433\u0435 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Lexus\r\n\u041e\u043d \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435, \u0432\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0440\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0430\u0434\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0443: \u0428\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0435\u0439\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0443\u043b., 58\u0410, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0451\u043b\u043e\u043a \u0411\u0443\u0433\u0440\u044b, \u041b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u0412 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u044d\u0442\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0448\u043e\u0443-\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0435 \u041b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0443\u0441 \u041f\u0430\u0440\u043d\u0430\u0441 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u044c\u044e 1536,9 \u043c2 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438.\r\n\r\n\u041f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u044c \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u043e\u043d\u044b \u041b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0443\u0441 \u041f\u0430\u0440\u043d\u0430\u0441 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 706,3 \u043a\u0432. \u043c2., \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043c\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438. \u0412 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e 1176,7 \u043c2, \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044b Lexus. \u041d\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e 7 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0422\u043e\u0439\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u041f\u0430\u0440\u043d\u0430\u0441.\r\n\r\nLexus \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043a \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0443. \u0412 \u041b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0443\u0441 \u041f\u0430\u0440\u043d\u0430\u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0451 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u044b\u0445\u0430 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u00ab\u041b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0443\u0441 2020\u00bb. \u0412 \u0435\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u043b\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0444\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u201cL-finesse\u201d, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443\u043c\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0443\u0442\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u044f\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438. \u0418\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0444\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0444\u0438\u0438 \u201cL-finesse\u201d \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f. \u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u0435\u043d \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d, \u043c\u0435\u0431\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0435\u0436\u0430\u043c, \u0430 \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u041b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0443\u0441 \u2013 \u041f\u0430\u0440\u043d\u0430\u0441 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u0426\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0448\u043e\u0443-\u0440\u0443\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0438\u0437 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u2014 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043a\u0442 \u0441 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c. \u0412 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u044f\u0442 \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443, \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043e \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043b\u044e\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d.\r\n\r\n\u041f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0436\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432.\u00a0 \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0438, \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0446 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043a\u0443\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e - \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430.\r\n\r\n\u041b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0443\u0441 \u041f\u0430\u0440\u043d\u0430\u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440 \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433: \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0422\u043e\u0439\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0411\u0430\u043d\u043a, \u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0433, \u043e\u0431\u043c\u0435\u043d \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b Lexus Trade-in, \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0451\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u0431\u044b\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c, \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442-\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0439\u0432, \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Lexus.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u041d\u0430\u00a0\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f Lexus Boutique, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441\u00a0\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u00a0\u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0443\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u00a0\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0434\u0435\u0436\u0434\u044b \u0438\u0437\u00a0\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0439 Lexus Boutique \u0438\u00a0\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u00a0\u0438\u0445.