Lexus объявляет о старте продаж эксклюзивной версии LX 570 Black Vision

\u0421 16 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Lexus \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0424\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0420\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0411\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0441\u044c \u0438 \u0410\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439, \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 LX 570 Black Vision 2020 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\r\n\u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0435 8 194 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439.\r\n\u042d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e Lexus LX 570 Black Vision \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0441 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430 \u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u0412\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0437\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u0441 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0439.\r\n\r\nLexus LX 570 Black Vision \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0441 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u043c \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f Black Vision \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0442\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0440\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439 Lexus \u0441 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 21\u201d \u043a\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044e \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0448\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434. \u042d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430, \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044b, \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0439\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0435. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043c\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 Black Vision. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u0443\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u0438\u0437 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0441\u0443\u0442\u043e\u043a, \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u044e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u043c\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u044b Black Vision.\r\n\r\n\u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 Black Vision \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435. \u041e\u0431\u0438\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0438 semi-aniline \u0438 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u043e\u043c\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0434\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0443, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439.\r\n\r\n\u0424\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 Lexus LX 570 Black Vision \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445: \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0440\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u0431\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043a \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043a.\r\n\r\n\u0414\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 Lexus LX 450d Black Vision \u0441 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0442\u0435 \u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0438 \u0432 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u0437\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430, \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u0440\u043e\u043c\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0435.\r\n\r\n\u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u041f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0434\u043e 10% \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Lexus LX Black Vision \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b, \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a, \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043e\u0442 \u0422\u043e\u0439\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u041b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0433, \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043e\u0439 Lexus LX \u0414\u0440\u0430\u0439\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0433 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a \u043e\u0442 13 \u0434\u043e 60 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0446\u0435\u0432.