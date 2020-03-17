Lexus объявляет о старте продаж эксклюзивной версии LX 570 Black Vision

17 марта 12:11 2020

С 16 марта 2020 года во всех официальных дилерских центрах бренда Lexus на территории Российской Федерации, Республики Беларусь и Армении стартует продажа новой, специальной версии флагманского внедорожника LX 570 Black Vision 2020 модельного года

Новая комплектация будет доступна по цене 8 194 000 рублей.

Эффектные элементы интерьера и экстерьера обновленного Lexus LX 570 Black Vision подчеркнут исключительный статус владельца и его индивидуальность. Внедорожник в новой версии будет приковывать взгляды на дороге благодаря своему бескомпромиссному облику с множеством деталей.

Lexus LX 570 Black Vision представлен с рядом эксклюзивных элементов и для него доступны все преимущества комфорта максимальной комплектации.

Новая версия Black Vision отличается затемненными передними, противотуманными фарами и задними фонарями, фирменной веретенообразной решеткой Lexus с уникальным динамичным дизайном и эксклюзивными 21” коваными колесными дисками. Все элементы исполнены в черном цвете и придают автомобилю внушительный внешний вид. Экстерьер дополняют черные накладки на зеркала заднего вида, эффектные накладки на бамперы, затемненные дверные ручки и рейлинги на крыше. Все автомобили эксклюзивной версии отмечены специальной эмблемой Black Vision. Помимо светодиодной подсветки околодверного пространства, упрощающей выход из автомобиля в темное время суток, отличительной деталью автомобиля является проекционное изображение эмблемы Black Vision.

Интерьер флагманского внедорожника в исполнении Black Vision доступен исключительно в черном цвете. Обивка сидений выполнена из кожи semi-aniline и имеет ромбовидную прострочку, как и элементы дверных панелей.

Флагманский Lexus LX 570 Black Vision доступен в двух элегантных цветовых решениях: искрящийся белый металлик или черный металлик.

Для версии Lexus LX 450d Black Vision с дизельным двигателем доступны те же отличительные особенности, что и в версии с бензиновым двигателем, за исключением дизайна решетки радиатора, боковых зеркал заднего вида и ромбовидной прострочки в интерьере.

Кроме того, на обновленную версию распространяется выгодное предложение. Получить выгоду до 10% на приобретение Lexus LX Black Vision могут клиенты, желающие расширить корпоративный парк, благодаря специальному предложению от Тойота Лизинг, воспользовавшись программой Lexus LX Драйв при приобретении в лизинг автомобиля на срок от 13 до 60 месяцев.

