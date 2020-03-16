Мировая премьера нового поколения Kia Sorento пройдет в формате прямой трансляции в Facebook

Мировая премьера нового поколения Kia Sorento пройдет в формате прямой трансляции в Facebook
16 марта 21:11 2020

Kia Motors Russia & CIS сообщает, что мировая премьера нового Kia Sorento состоится 19 марта 2020 года в формате прямой трансляции в социальной сети Facebook

В режиме онлайн будет подробно представлено IV поколение модели в спецификации для рынков Западной Европы. Такое решение было принято после отмены Женевского международного автосалона из-за рисков, связанных с распространением эпидемии коронавируса.

Онлайн-презентация начнется в 14:30 по московскому времени в четверг, 19 марта. Прямая трансляция будет вестись на официальной странице Kia Motors в Facebook.

Watch the New Kia Sorento Global Reveal

Don´t miss out on the reveal of the new Kia Sorento online.We're giving away 60x 6-month subscription of TIME Magazine to the most clever questions that we get. We will also pick ones to answer on the livestream so stay tuned. Comment your question below now.Click on "Get Reminder" to be notified once we are live.Event is happening in Europe and European specs are shown.—-This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. Winners will be informed via PM. This contest is open from now until March 19, 2020, 6PM CET. #ElectrificationMatters #KiaSorento #Kia #Sorento

Опубликовано Kia Motors Worldwide Пятница, 13 марта 2020 г.

Kia Motors приглашает зрителей принять активное участие в трансляции. После короткой презентации, представители Kia в режиме реального времени ответят на вопросы зрителей.

Отправившие свои вопросы пользователи Facebook имеют возможность выиграть одну из 60 полугодовых подписок на печатную и цифровую версии журнала TIME. Победители будут отобраны на основании качества заданных вопросов.

Облик четвертого поколения популярного кроссовера Sorento стал более зрелым и уверенным – грани заострились, появились новые высокотехнологичные элементы дизайна, увеличенными пропорциями. Интерьер привлекает захватывающим новым стилем, премиальным качеством материалов отделки салона, самыми передовыми информационно-развлекательными технологиями.

Новый Sorento – один из самых практичных и просторных среди всех кроссоверов своего класса с возможностью семиместной компоновки. Помимо этого, впервые в истории модели, будут предложены гибридные силовые установки на базе двигателей поколения Smartstream. Благодаря этому новый Sorento стал мощнее и динамичнее своих предшественников, но при этом обеспечивает лучшую топливную экономичность и пониженный уровень вредных выбросов.

Kia Sorento

На рынках Западной Европы продажи нового поколения Kia Sorento начнутся летом 2020 года. О сроках выхода модели на российский рынок, будет объявлено позднее.

На тему:

  Article "tagged" as:
KIASorento
  Категории:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Водитель въехавшего в людей на Славянском бульваре автобуса госпитализирован

Водитель въехавшего в людей на Славянском бульваре автобуса госпитализирован 0

Стали известны подробности о новом Mercedes-Benz GLS для России

Стали известны подробности о новом Mercedes-Benz GLS для России

Citroen поставит 300 автомобилей Grand C4 Picasso московскому такси

Citroen поставит 300 автомобилей Grand C4 Picasso московскому такси 2

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Only registered users can comment.