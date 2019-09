Ожившие фантазии в пустыне Блэк-Рок

View this post on Instagram

It's all about the little coincidences. One sunset, we biked out to the very edge of the playa to the lonely gas station at the end of the world. Staring at this solitary structure with the endless expanse of desert ahead of us, I told my friend it was all very minimalist #marfa. But at that moment, this pink cartoon taxi pulled up, a naked driver got out, and proceeded to try to get gas (there was none). . Art: @awfulsgas by Matthew Gerring & Crank Factory and @deepplayataxi