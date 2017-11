Машину продали с помощью рекламного видео

THANK YOU, INTERNET! After a wild couple of weeks, Carrie finally said her goodbyes to her beloved Greenie, the used 1996 Honda Accord. We had a small get-together with the team who put her on the map to celebrate the commercial and to send Greenie off in style. Yesterday, Carrie accepted Carmax's hilarious-but-real offer and sold the car to them for $20,000. Thank you all for watching and following along!

A post shared by Max Lanman (@maxlanman) on Nov 15, 2017 at 10:57am PST